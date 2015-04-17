LONDON, April 17 An experimental drug comprising
of a high-dose formulation of the food additive biotin has
successfully helped patients with progressive multiple sclerosis
in a major clinical trial, its French maker said on Friday.
Biotin, also known as vitamin H, is already an approved food
additive but the pharmaceutical-grade dose used in biotech
company MedDay's drug MD1003 is 300 mg a day, which is 10,000
times the recommended daily food intake.
While there have been a number of recent advances in the
treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (MS), there
are currently no effective treatments to slow or stop the
gradual increase in disability in people with progressive MS.
The progressive form the disease affects around 40 percent
of MS patients.
MedDay said a pivotal Phase III study with MD1003 met its
goal of improving disability scores in patients after nine
months and one year of treatment, potentially paving the way for
the medicine to reach the market next year.
Full details of the study results will be present at the
annual meeting of the American Academy of Neurology in
Washington on April 24.
If all goes to plan, MedDay's drug could reach the market
ahead of rival products in development at other companies,
including Biogen's BII033, which is currently in Phase
II clinical testing.
Although biotin is not a newly invented chemical, MedDay has
U.S. and European patents protecting the dose and its use for
MS.
The privately owned company was founded in 2011 by
neurologist Frederic Sedel. Two years later, it raised 8 million
euros ($8.6 million) from venture capital groups InnoBio and
Sofinnova Partners, enough to fund operations until 2016.
($1 = 0.9344 euros)
