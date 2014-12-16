MIN SAW, Myanmar, Dec 16 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Ka
Lar Nar caught malaria for the sixth time when he was working
away from home on his small farm in the jungle of south-eastern
Myanmar but this time it was a lot harder to get rid of it.
After testing positive for malaria he got a three-day course
of drugs from a community health volunteer in his village but
even though his fever subsided, he continued to be plagued by
headaches and another test still showed positive results.
Experts say his case could be an indication of drug
resistance to the mosquito-borne disease, which has been
spreading in Myanmar and other countries in the Mekong River
basin in what threatens to become the next big global health
emergency if it marches on to India and Africa.
"This was a missed opportunity," said Eisa Hamid, an
epidemiologist working with the United Nations in Myanmar, who
specialises in monitoring and evaluating malaria programmes.
Normally, after three days of treatment the farmer's blood
should have been clear of malaria-transmitting parasites.
"With any patient showing positive test results after three
days of treatment, we have to suspect drug resistance, and more
sophisticated blood testing should have been done as he could
still carry the parasites that cause malaria in his blood."
MALARIA'S NEW GROUND ZERO
Malaria death rates dropped by 47 percent between 2000 and
2014 worldwide but it still killed some 584,000 people in 2013,
most of them in sub-Saharan Africa, according to the World
Health Organization (WHO).
Much of the success in fighting the disease is due to the
use of combination therapies (ACTs) based on artemisinin, a
Chinese herb derivative, which is now under threat as malaria
parasites have been building up resistance to the drugs.
Experts say Myanmar, which has the largest malaria burden in
the region, is the next frontier in the spread of resistance to
artemisinin.
Positioned between the Andaman Sea and the Himalayas and
bordering India and China - home to 40 percent of the world's
population - Myanmar is in a unique position to halt the spread
of resistance to India and Africa.
"We need to act fast to avoid a big catastrophe," said
Pascal Ringwald of the WHO's Global Malaria Programme. "The
consequences could be disastrous."
If the problem spreads beyond the region, history would
repeat itself for a third time, as resistance to other malaria
drugs developed in the area before and spread to Africa to claim
the lives of millions, especially children.
But the urgency is far greater this time as new drugs to
replace ACTs are not yet available.
"Artemisinin resistance could wipe out a lot of the gains
we've made in containing malaria and there is nothing yet to
replace it," said Nyan Sint, an epidemiologist and regional
malaria officer working with the government's national malaria
control programmme.
Before being identified in Myanmar in 2008, signs of
resistance were found in Cambodia and since have also been
confirmed in Thailand, Laos and Vietnam, according to the WHO.
Why parasites become resistant to drugs is not entirely
clear but prolonged civil conflict, dense jungles, migration and
poor quality drugs are all believed to play a part.
The human and economic cost of failing to stop the spread
would be huge, according to a model published in the Malaria
Journal last month.
The study estimated an extra 116,000 deaths per year if
artemisinin resistance is not stopped. Medical costs could
exceed $32 million per year, while productivity losses from a
rise in cases and deaths are estimated at $385 million.
WORSE THAN EBOLA?
Francois Nosten, a French malaria expert who has been
studying the disease along the Myanmar-Thai border for about
three decades, said drug-resistance is a quiet menace that is at
risk of being overlooked as world attention focuses on the Ebola
outbreak in West Africa.
"You don't see people dying in the streets, like with Ebola,
but the consequences of it spreading further could be a lot
worse," he said.
In Myanmar the partner drugs in ACTs are still working, but
they are already failing in western Cambodia, a sign that the
clock is ticking fast in the fight against drug-resistance.
Some 60 percent of Myanmar's 51 million people live in
malaria-endemic areas, many of them migrants and people in
hard-to-reach rural areas.
The number of people dying from the disease fell sharply
after ACTs became more widely available but the country still
recorded 333,871 malaria cases in 2013 and 236 deaths, WHO data
shows.
In Kayin state, formerly known as Karen state, much progress
has been made since a January 2012 ceasefire between the
government and the Karen National Union (KNU), halting one of
the world's longest-running civil wars.
Villages like Min Saw used to have lots of malaria cases but
better access to health care workers since the ceasefire, ACTs,
rapid diagnosis tests and mass distribution of
insecticide-treated bed nets led to a sharp drop.
"We used to have much higher incidence rates," said Saw Ohn
Myint, a community health worker. "But we need more training and
more equipment to continue to make progress."
International aid organisations have been working with
ethnic groups and the government to set up a network of 1,500
village health volunteers that can dispense ACTs.
But thousands of Kayin's state 1.5 million people remain
uncovered because they are in hard-to-reach areas, sometimes
still controlled by armed ethnic groups restricting access for
government health workers.
Mistrust following five decades of military rule in Myanmar
still runs deep in Kayin state as its people recover from
shelling, land mines explosions and forced displacement.
The situation is also complicated by fake or low-quality
anti-malaria medicines dispensed at village shops, which instead
of killing the parasites only make them stronger.
"This is a big problem," said Kayin State Health Minister
Aung Kyaw Htwe. "We're trying to educate shopkeepers not to sell
these drugs and people not to take them."
In Min Saw, where a package a colourful tablets purportedly
containing anti-malaria drugs sells for as little as 10 cents,
villagers like Ka Lar Nar say sometimes it is easier to buy
medication from the "village quack" than to see a health worker.
ALL-OUT ASSAULT
Under a $100 million, three-year initiative in the Greater
Mekong region, the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and
Malaria has allocated $40 million to Myanmar to fight
artemisinin resistance.
Part of the plan is an all-out assault to eliminate
plasmodium falciparum, the deadliest malaria parasite, as
containment through bed nets, insecticides and treating only
those who test positive no longer works.
Villages with a high number of infected people will be
flooded with drugs to be taken by everybody, well and sick, to
eliminate falciparum before treatments fail completely. The plan
has received ethical clearance from the Myanmar government.
Nosten, whose team is mapping 800 villages on the
Thai-Myanmar border for potential mass treatment, says
elimination is a challenge, in particular as malaria is worst in
remote rural areas and because of a large number of migrants in
the region.
"Some of these villages are five days' walk from the nearest
road," said Nosten, director of the Shoklo Malaria Research Unit
in the Thai border town of Mae Sot. "But if we don't do it
quickly, it will be too late and millions of people will die."
Mass drug treatments have been tried before with varying
success. If the parasites are only cleared from half the
population, the plan could backfire and boost resistance rather
than eliminate it.
It also requires consent of the population but Nosten is
confident that most villagers will participate.
Screening points have also been set up at key locations
frequented by migrant workers where everyone can be tested, no
matter whether they show malaria symptoms.
(Reporting By Astrid Zweynert; Editing by Ros Russell)