LONDON Feb 19 The World Health Organization
called on developing countries on Thursday to invest $1 per
person per year until 2030 to tackle 17 neglected tropical
diseases (NTDs) and improve the health and well-being of more
than 1.5 billion people.
Forecasting a total of $34 billion needed to fight NTDs for
the next 16 years, the WHO said governments whose people are
blinded, disfigured and killed by such diseases should recognise
the great potential human and economic return on tackling them.
"Increased investments by national governments can alleviate
human misery, distribute economic gains more evenly and free
masses of people long trapped in poverty," WHO director-general
Margaret Chan said in a report.
The investment would represent as little as 0.1 percent of
current national health spending of the low and middle-income
countries affected by NTDs, the WHO said, and could also
encourage international donors to increase aid.
NTDs such as river blindness, rabies, guinea worm and
elephantiasis cause disfigurement, disability and death among
millions of poor people in developing countries.
Also among the 17 being targeted by the WHO are Human
African trypanosomiasis, or sleeping sickness -- a parasitic
infection spread by tsetse flies that is almost 100 percent
fatal without prompt diagnosis and treatment -- and dengue,
sometimes known as "breakbone fever" -- a mosquito-borne disease
that in its severe form can cause lethal complications.
Dirk Engels, the WHO's director of NTD control, told Reuters
that while NTDs often affect the poorest people in a country,
many of those nations where they are endemic are middle-income
economies where growth is accelerating.
"Endemic countries can play their part," he said in an
interview in London. "Some endemic countries are fast
developing, and as they move up the ladder they also have more
means to pay for tackling NTDs."
The WHO report noted some progress, for example against
Dracunculiasis, or guinea-worm disease, of which there were just
126 cases reported in 2014 compared to almost 1,800 in 2010 and
3.5 million in the mid-1980s.
"Eradication of this disease is achievable with continued
effort and investment," it said.
Engels also said the devastating Ebola epidemic in West
Africa in the past year highlighted to developing countries the
risk of doing nothing to tackle diseases often ignored by
unaffected wealthy countries.
"Ebola has shown that when there is real urgency, something
can be done (by foreign donors and pharmaceutical companies),"
he said. "But it's also shown that maybe we shouldn't wait until
it is urgent."