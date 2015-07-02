* Deal to create leader in government health insurance
programs
* Deal could prompt mergers among smaller insurers - analyst
* Health Net shares rose as much as 18 pct, shy of 21 pct
premium
(Adds Breakingviews link)
By Vidya L Nathan and Amrutha Penumudi
July 2 U.S. health insurer Centene Corp
will buy smaller rival Health Net Inc for $6.3 billion,
underscoring the healthcare industry's rush to bulk up to
negotiate better prices with suppliers and hospitals, and
attract new customers.
Health Net's shares touched a record high of $76.67 on
Thursday, but stayed shy of Centene's offer of $78.57, which is
at a 21 percent premium. Centene shares were down 3 percent at
$78.42.
The deal comes a week after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld
subsidies for individuals under President Barack Obama's
signature healthcare law, keeping a large chunk of patients
intact under the Medicare and Medicaid programs.
Insurers have said subsidies are key to bringing in new
customers and the ruling has removed uncertainty for insurers
looking for acquisitions. It could also spur more deal making in
the health insurance sector, which has already seen a blitz of
merger activity this year.
Aetna Inc, the third largest insurer is looking to
buy smaller rival Humana Inc. No. 2 Anthem Inc
has offered to buy Cigna Corp to create the largest
insurer in the country, toppling UnitedHealth Group Inc
. Media reports have also said UnitedHealth could be
eyeing Cigna and Aetna.
Health insurers are not alone in trying to beef up.
Drugmakers, retailers and pharmacy benefit managers have
contributed to the wave of healthcare acquisitions since 2014,
pushing deal-making in the industry to record levels.
Also, an expected increase in federal interest rates, which
will make borrowing costly, is expected to push companies to
close deals over the next few months.
UnitedHealth could bid for either Health Net or Centene, or
even the combined company, Leerink & Co analyst Anagha Gupte
said. Gupte said she now expects other smaller insurers such as
WellCare Health Plans Inc and Molina Healthcare Inc
to merge.
Centene's buyout of Health Net will catapult it to the top
of the government insurance heap, ahead of bigger rivals who
dominate the private insurance market.
The combined company will serve more than 10 million members
across the country, but will still be small in terms of total
membership. Market leader UnitedHealth, for example, has nearly
46 million members.
Centene, which will also assume $500 million in Health Net
debt, said the deal is expected to boost adjusted profit by more
than 20 percent in the first year.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza and Sayantani Ghosh)