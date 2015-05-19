LONDON May 19 Since he ditched Marlboro Lights
five years ago, Daniel's fix is fruit-flavoured nicotine gum
that comes in neat, pop-out strips. He gets through 12 to 15
pieces a day and says he has "packets of the stuff" stashed all
over. But he doesn't see himself as a nicotine addict.
Like many people, Daniel believes nicotine gum is far less
harmful for him than smoking. Doctors worldwide agree. By giving
up cigarettes, they say, Daniel has removed at least 90 percent
of the health risks of his habit.
Even so, the possibility that people can be addicted to
nicotine, but not die from it, is at the heart of a growing
debate in the scientific community. Scientists don't doubt
nicotine is addictive, but some wonder if a daily dose could be
as benign as the caffeine many of us get from a morning coffee.
It's a debate that has been aggravated by the rising
popularity of electronic cigarettes - tobacco-free gadgets
people use to inhale nicotine-laced vapour, which have helped
some people quit smoking. The idea of nicotine as relatively
benign goes against the negative image of the drug that built up
over the decades when smoking rose to become an undisputed
health threat.
Psychologists and tobacco-addiction specialists, including
some in world-leading laboratories in Britain, think it's now
time to distinguish clearly between nicotine and smoking. The
evidence shows smoking is the killer, not nicotine, they say.
"We need to de-demonise nicotine," said Ann McNeill, a
professor of tobacco addiction and the Institute of Psychiatry,
Psychology & Neuroscience at King's College London, who has
spent her career researching ways to help people quit smoking.
She wants people to understand the risks are nuanced - that
potential harms lie on a curve with smoking at one end, and
nicotine at the other. People who don't see that may hesitate to
seek help stopping smoking, or try to restrain their intake of
nicotine replacement therapy (NRT). That can make it harder to
quit.
Some studies show nicotine, like caffeine, can even have
positive effects. It's a stimulant, which raises the heart rate
and increases the speed of sensory information processing,
easing tension and sharpening the mind.
All this raises other questions: Could nicotine prime the
brains of young people to seek harder stuff? Or, in an ageing
society, could its stimulant properties benefit people whose
brains are slowing, warding off cognitive decline into
Alzheimer's and delaying the progression of Parkinson's disease?
So far the answers aren't clear. And the divide is as
political and emotional as it is scientific.
RELATIVE HARMS
McNeill says her work is, in part, to honour the legacy of
her former mentor at King's, British psychiatrist Mike Russell.
About 40 years ago, Russell was one of the first scientists to
suggest that people "smoke for the nicotine, but die from the
tar" - an idea that helped lay the ground for the NRT business
of gums, patches, vaporizers and now e-cigarettes.
Some scientists note Russell's insight has been misused by
the tobacco industry. For decades, companies' false promises of
"light" cigarettes helped lure more smokers, says Mike Daube,
professor of health policy at Curtin University in Australia.
"We have seen more than six decades of tobacco industry
distraction products, promotions and deceptions," he says. "They
revelled in advertising that implied both reduced risks and even
health benefits."
Smoking kills half of all those who do it - plus 600,000
people a year who don't, via second-hand smoke - making it the
world's biggest preventable killer, with a predicted death toll
of a billion by the end of the century, according to the World
Health Organization.
Few doubt that nicotine is addictive. How quickly it hooks
people is closely linked to the speed at which it is delivered
to the brain, says McNeill. The patch is very slow; gum is
slightly quicker. But there is no evidence as yet that
significant numbers of people are addicted to either. Daniel,
who works long hours in London's financial district, says he
chews less on weekends when he's relaxing, doing sport and
hanging out with his kids.
One reason smoking is so addictive is that it's a highly
efficient nicotine delivery system, McNeill says. "Smoking a
tobacco cigarette is one of the best ways of getting nicotine to
the brain - it's faster even than intravenous injection." Also,
tobacco companies used various chemicals to make the nicotine in
cigarettes even more potent.
Pure nicotine can be lethal in sufficient quantities. There
is some evidence it may lead to changes in adolescent brain
development, especially to the part responsible for
intelligence, language and memory.
Stanton Glantz, a professor of tobacco at the University of
California, San Francisco, says the younger kids are when they
start using nicotine, the more heavily addicted they get. "This
is likely because their brains are still developing," he said.
Countering that, others say studies have focused on animals
and that in any case, nicotine should not be available to
under-18s. Michael Siegel, a tobacco control expert and
professor at Boston University, says that in the few studies so
far, such effects have been seen only in smokers, not smoke-free
nicotine users.
Elsewhere, studies have looked at nicotine's potential to
prevent Alzheimer's disease, and to delay the onset of
Parkinson's.
A study in the journal Brain and Cognition in 2000 found
that "nicotinic stimulation may have promise for improving both
cognitive and motor aspects of Parkinson's disease." Another, in
Behavioral Brain Research, suggested "there is considerable
potential for therapeutic applications in the near future."
Other work has looked at the stimulant's potential for easing
symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
In Sweden, many people get their nicotine from sucking
smoke-free tobacco called "snus." Research there has put rates
of lung cancer, heart disease and other smoking-related illness
among the lowest in Europe.
"FUNCTIONAL ADDICTION"
Even so, the idea of "safe nicotine" has not caught on.
Marcus Munafo, a biological psychologist at Britain's
Bristol University, says public health campaigns of the 1970s
and 1980s bound nicotine, addiction and cigarettes tightly
together to hammer home smoking's harms. Those associations may
blur the potential for cleaner nicotine to lure smokers away
from cigarettes.
Munafo is questioning the notion that a nicotine addiction
is, in itself, bad. At a "smoking laboratory" in Munafo's
department, people who are still hooked on cigarettes smoke
under controlled conditions. At the moment, researchers are
studying genetic differences in how deeply people inhale, as
part of a project analysing people's needs and responses to
nicotine.
"Should we really be that bothered about addiction in and of
itself, if it doesn't come with any other substantial harms?"
said Munafo. "It's at least a discussion we need to have."
