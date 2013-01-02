LONDON Jan 2 More than 1.1 million people in
Britain have succumbed to the norovirus winter vomiting disease
so far this season, and health officials expect cases to jump
higher after a Christmas and New Year dip.
Britain's Health Protection Agency (HPA) said cases of
highly contagious norovirus have risen earlier than expected
this winter - a trend that has also been seen across Europe,
Japan and other parts of the world.
Health officials in the United States said last week that
more than 400 people on two cruise ships had been taken ill with
a sickness suspected of being due to the norovirus, and hospital
wards and nursing care homes in Europe have been forced to close
to try to stop infections spreading.
Norovirus is transmitted by contact with infected people or
contaminated surfaces, food or water.
HPA data released on Wednesday showed there have been 3,877
laboratory-confirmed cases of norovirus in Britain this winter,
72 percent higher than the number of cases reported at the same
point last year. The reason for the rise in not known.
For every laboratory-confirmed case, scientists estimate
some 288 unreported cases, as the vast majority of those
affected don't go to a doctor. This means the number of people
affected in the UK so far is likely to be more than 1.1 million.
"As we have seen in previous years, there has been a dip in
the number of confirmed laboratory reports owing to the
Christmas and New Year period," said John Harris, the HPA's
norovirus expert.
But he added that the HPA expected to see a rise in the
number of laboratory reports in the next few weeks.
Norovirus symptoms include a sudden onset of vomiting, which
can be projectile, and diarrhoea, which may be profuse and
watery. Some victims also suffer fevers, headaches and stomach
cramps.
"If you think you may have the illness then it is important
to maintain good hand hygiene to help prevent it spreading,"
said Harris. "We also advise that people stay away from
hospitals, schools and care homes as these environments are
particularly prone to outbreaks."
