April 10 Children born to obese women are more
likely to be diagnosed with autism or related developmental
delays than the children of slimmer mothers, according to a U.S.
survey.
The research, which appeared in Pediatrics, was looking for
the impact on childrens' cognitive development from a variety of
"metabolic conditions" in the mother, including high blood
pressure or diabetes. The strongest links were found between
obesity and autism-related disorders.
Although the study cannot prove that one condition causes
the other, its authors caution that even the possibility is
worrisome in the light of rising U.S. obesity rates.
"If there is anything you can do to make yourself healthier,
this is yet another reason for moms to consider," said Paula
Krakowiak, a researcher at the University of California, Davis,
who led the study.
The study comes on the heels of a report from the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that estimated one in
every 88 children in the U.S. has an autism spectrum disorder.
That number represents about a 25 percent increase from the
agency's last report in 2006.
Krakowiak and her colleagues looked at 1,004 children who
were between two and five years old, born in California and
already participating in a study underway at UC Davis.
Of those children, 517 had an autism spectrum disorder and
172 had developmental delays. For Krakowiak's study, the
children's diagnoses were confirmed by a re-evaluation at the UC
Davis MIND Institute.
Milder versions of autism, such as Asperger's syndrome, form
a "spectrum" of autism-related disorders. In addition,
impairments in any one of the autism-related cognitive skill
areas are considered developmental delays.
Among the children in the study with an autism spectrum
disorder, 48 were born to mothers with Type 2 or gestational
diabetes, 111 to mothers who were obese and 148 to mothers with
any sort of metabolic condition, like high blood pressure.
For children with a developmental delay, 20 were born to
mothers with Type 2 or gestational diabetes, 41 to mothers who
were obese and 60 to a mother with any metabolic condition.
Overall, the connection between diabetes in a mother and her
child being diagnosed with autism was not significant, but the
researchers did find links between a mother being obese or
having other metabolic conditions and her child having autism.
Developmental delays were associated with both obesity and
diabetes, along with having any other metabolic condition.
"There is definitely an association present and it adds to
the reasons for finding ways to lower obesity rates or diabetes
rates and make greater efforts to change lifestyle factors,"
Krakowiak said.
She and her colleagues also noted that nearly 60 percent of
U.S. women of childbearing age are overweight, one third are
obese and 16 percent have so-called metabolic syndrome - a
constellation of symptoms, including high blood pressure and
insulin resistance, that raise heart risk.
Although nobody can say the nation's rising obesity rate is
to blame for the prevalence of autism, Krakowiak said the
parallel increases did catch her attention.
Hannah Gardener, an epidemiologist in the Department of
Neurology at the University of Miami, told Reuters Health that
she thinks it's natural for people to connect the two rates.
"There is a lot that is unknown and studies like these
really help us figure out the questions that need to be
answered," Gardener said.
But she warned that researchers are far from understanding
what might create a link between obesity and autism.
