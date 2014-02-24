LONDON Feb 24 Being overweight is so common in
Europe that it risks becoming "the new norm", with around a
third of teenagers now heavier than is recommended for their
health, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Monday.
In a report on obesity levels in the 53 countries of the
WHO's European Region, the United Nations health agency said up
to 27 percent of 13-year-olds and 33 percent of 11-year-olds are
overweight.
"Our perception of what is normal has shifted; being
overweight is now more common than unusual. We must not let
another generation grow up with obesity as the new norm," said
Zsuzsanna Jakab, the WHO's regional director.
She blamed a combination of high levels of physical
inactivity, coupled with a culture that promotes cheap,
convenient foods high in sugars, fats and salt. This
combination, she said, "is deadly".
Obesity rates among 11-year-old boys and girls were highest
in Greece, Portugal, Ireland and Spain, and lowest in the
Netherlands and Switzerland, the report found.
Lack of exercise is a key part of the problem.
In 23 out of 36 countries, more than 30 percent of boys and
girls aged 15 and over are not getting enough exercise. Among
adults, rates of women who don't engage in enough physical
activity range from 16 percent in Greece and 17 percent in
Estonia to 71 percent in Malta and 76 percent in Serbia.
The WHO recommends children aged 5 to 17 should get at least
60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity a day, and
adults should do at least 150 minutes of moderate exercise a
week.
Joao Breda, a WHO expert on nutrition, physical activity and
obesity, said peoples' living environments - including the
layout of town, cities, schools and workplaces - are crucial to
increasing rates of exercise.
"We need to create environments where physical activity is
encouraged and the healthy food choice is the default choice,
regardless of social group," he said in a statement released
with the report.
"Physical activity and healthy food choices should be taken
very seriously in all environments - schools, hospitals, cities,
towns and workplaces. As well as the food industry, the urban
planning sector can make a difference," he added.
The WHO report found, however, that some countries,
including France and some Scandinavian countries, have managed
to contain the obesity epidemic "through a whole-of-government
approach".
It said many policies in these countries - such as promoting
vegetable and fruit consumption in schools, taxing certain foods
to reduce intake, controlling advertising, employing good
surveillance and monitoring, and taking action to promote
physical activity - had combined to help keep obesity levels
stable.
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)