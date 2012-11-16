* 52 percent of EU adults overweight or obese
* Inactivity and energy dense foods to blame
* Pressure on health costs when budgets squeezed
By Chris Wickham
LONDON, Nov 16 More than half of Europeans are
obese or overweight, adding significant pressure to healthcare
costs at a time when spending is being cut by governments, the
OECD and European Commission said on Friday.
On average across the European Union, health spending per
capita rose by 4.6 percent a year in real terms between 2000 and
2009, but fell 0.6 percent in 2010.
In a report on health across the 27-nation bloc, the
Paris-based Organisation for Economic Co-operation and
Development and the Brussels-based Commission, said 52 percent
of adults in the EU are now overweight or obese.
The report blamed physical inactivity and the widespread
availability of energy-dense, sugary and fatty foods.
In 18 countries out of the 27 member states, the proportion
of overweight and obese adults now exceeds 50 percent and the
obesity rate, at 17 percent on average across the region, has
doubled since 1990 in many countries.
"(The rise) is a major public health concern," the report
said. "Because obesity is associated with higher risks of
chronic illnesses, it is linked to significant additional
healthcare costs."
The report noted that the growing cost burden coincided with
governments around Europe cutting spending to reduce the debts
left over from the 2008 financial crisis.
"Spending had already started to fall in 2009 in countries
hardest hit by the economic crisis," it said. "But this was
followed by deeper cuts in 2010 in response to growing budgetary
pressures and rising debt-to-GDP ratios."
As a result, EU members spent an average of 9.0 percent of
their GDP on health in 2010, up from 7.3 percent in 2000, but
down from a peak of 9.2 percent in 2009.
The Netherlands was the highest, devoting 12 pct of its
gross domestic product to health in 2010, followed by France and
Germany, both at 11.6 percent.
The rate of obesity in France is close to twice what it was
in 1990 but at 12.9 percent it is still less than half the rate
in Britain of 26.1 percent.
The risk of diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, heart
disease, asthma, arthritis and some forms of cancer is increased
by obesity.
Although it was affecting all populations, obesity tended to
be worse among the poor and less well educated, and was more
prevalent in women than men.
People with a body mass index (BMI) of 25 to 30 are classed
as overweight while those at 30 or higher are obese. BMI is
formula of weight and height that differs slightly depending on
whether it is done in kilograms and metres or pounds and inches.
Despite the fall in health spending, life expectancy in the
EU continued to rise and stood at an average 79 years in 2010,
up more than six years since 1980.
This was driven by improved living and working conditions as
well as better access to higher quality healthcare.
But Yves Leterme, the OECD Deputy Secretary-General, and
Paola Testori Coggi, head of the Commission's directorate for
health, had a warning for EU governments.
"If the report does not yet show any worsening health
outcomes due to the crisis, there is no cause for complacency -
it takes time for poor social conditions or poor quality care to
take its toll from people's health," they said in a joint
foreword to the report.
(Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)