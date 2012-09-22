* In obese teens, eliminating sugary drinks helped BMI
* Kids of normal weight who substituted sugar-free drinks
avoided obesity
* Regular consumption of sugary drinks may activate "fat"
genes
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, Sept 21 As Americans debate what is
most to blame for the nation's obesity epidemic, researchers say
they have the strongest evidence yet that sugary drinks play a
leading role and that eliminating them would, more than any
other single step, make a huge difference.
Three studies published Friday in the New England Journal of
Medicine represent the most rigorous effort yet to see if there
is a link between sugar-sweetened beverages and expanding U.S.
waistlines.
"I know of no other category of food whose elimination can
produce weight loss in such a short period of time," said Dr.
David Ludwig, director of the New Balance Foundation Obesity
Prevention Center at Boston Children's Hospital, who led one of
the studies. "The most effective single target for an
intervention aimed at reducing obesity is sugary beverages."
Previous research on the subject has been mixed, and
beverage makers fiercely contest the idea that a single source
of daily calories can bear so much responsibility.
"We know, and science supports, that obesity is not uniquely
caused by any single food or beverage," said the American
Beverage Association (ABA) in a statement. "Studies and opinion
pieces that focus solely on sugar-sweetened beverages, or any
other single source of calories, do nothing meaningful to help
address this serious issue."
The NEJM studies, as well as an editorial and opinion pieces
on the topic of sugary drinks and obesity, land as concern about
obesity and its impact on public health is rising.
A report released this week projected that at least 44
percent of U.S. adults could be obese by 2030, compared to 35.7
percent today, bringing an extra $66 billion a year in
obesity-related medical costs.
Last week, New York City adopted a regulation banning the
sale of sugary drinks in containers larger than 16 ounces at
restaurants and other outlets regulated by the city health
department.
Sugary drinks are in the crosshairs because from 1977 to
2002 the number of calories Americans consumed from them
doubled, government data show, making them the largest single
source of calories in the diet. Adult obesity rates, 15 percent
in the late 1970s, more than doubled in that period. The ABA
points out, however, that consumption has since fallen, yet
obesity rates keep rising.
Although most observational studies find that people who
drink sugary beverages are more likely to be obese than people
who do not, no cause-and-effect has been proved. People who
drink sugary beverages, especially children, also watch more TV
and eat more calorie-dense fast food, raising the possibility
that liquid sugar is not the main culprit.
A 2008 analysis of 12 studies, led by a scientist who went
on to work for the ABA, concluded that the association between
sugary drinks and body-mass index (BMI) "was near zero."
Studies in which children cut their intake of sugary drinks
found modest benefits, but "they were considered unconvincing,"
said Martijn Katan of VU University in Amsterdam: "Most had a
small number of subjects and followed them for only a short
time." He and his colleagues aimed to do better.
BUILDING A BETTER STUDY
For DRINK (Double-Blind Randomized Intervention in Kids),
they gave 641 children aged about 5 to 12 and with a healthy BMI
of just under 17 one 8-ounce (250 milliliter) noncarbonated
drink per day, sweetened artificially or with sugar. The
sugar-free drinks were specially formulated to look and taste
like sugary ones so the kids would not know which they had.
About a quarter of the kids stopped drinking the beverages.
Among those who stuck it out for 18 months, the sugar-free kids
gained less body fat, 2.2 pounds (1 kilogram) less weight, and
0.36 units less BMI than the sugary-drink kids, the researchers
report in the NEJM.
Why? There is good evidence that liquid sugar does not
produce a feeling of fullness that other calories do. "When
children substituted a sugar-free drink, their bodies did not
sense the absence of calories, and they did not replace them
with other food or drinks," said Katan.
DRINK doesn't answer whether switching to zero-calorie
drinks would help obese kids. But another study in the same
issue of NEJM suggests it might.
Researchers at Boston Children's had zero-calorie drinks
delivered to 110 obese 15-year-olds who had BMIs of about 30
(where obesity starts), counseled them not to drink sugary
beverages and offered other support.
After a year the teens had cut their intake of sugary drinks
from almost two a day to zero and their daily calorie intake by
454. They had gained an average of 3.5 pounds (1.6 kilograms).
By comparison, 114 teens who continued to consume
sugar-sweetened beverages gained 7.7 pounds (3.5 kg) on average
and ten times the BMI units: 0.63 compared to 0.06.
Once the deliveries stopped the two groups diverged less.
After two years, teens who had received the no-cal drink
deliveries had gained 9.5 pounds (4.3 kg) and 0.71 unit of BMI,
compared to the control group's 11.2 pounds (5.5 kg) and 1.0
unit of BMI.
"It isn't surprising that after the intervention stopped,
old behaviors crept back," said Ludwig of the New Balance
Center. An "obesogenic" environment that promotes calorie-laden
foods "overwhelms individuals' ability to maintain behavioral
change" such as avoiding sugary drinks.
Hispanic teens benefited the most: Those receiving no-cal
deliveries gained 14 fewer pounds after one year and almost 20
fewer pounds after two. That raised the possibility that genetic
factors influence the effect of sugary drinks.
To investigate gene-environment-obesity links, scientists at
Harvard School of Public Health looked at 33,097 people from
long-term ongoing health studies, such as the Nurses' Health
Study, identifying how many sugary drinks they consume and
whether they have any of 32 genes linked to obesity.
The effect of genes on the likelihood of becoming obese was
twice as large among people who drank one or more sugary drinks
per day as among those who had less than one a month, the
scientists report in the NEJM. In other words, belting back soda
and sugary tea may turbocharge the genetic risk of obesity.
Conversely, eating a healthy diet devoid of sugary drinks
keeps fat genes inactive. People with "fat genes" can be thinner
if they avoid sugary drinks and other high-calorie foods.