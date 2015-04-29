LONDON, April 29 Scientists have identified
chemical markers in urine that are linked to body mass, offering
clues about why people who are obese are more likely to develop
illnesses such as cancer, stroke, diabetes and heart disease.
The findings may also help researchers identify people who
have a so-called "metabolic signature" for obesity but are not
overweight, the scientists said, suggesting ways could be found
to prevent them developing obesity and other metabolic diseases.
According to World Health Organization (WHO) data, 13
percent of adults worldwide were obese in 2014. Some 42 million
children under the age of five were overweight or obese in 2013.
Urine contains various chemicals known as metabolites that
come from a range of biochemical processes in the body.
Thanks to technologies that can analyse the metabolic
content of a urine sample, scientists can extract lots of
information reflecting a person's genetic makeup and lifestyle.
For this study, published in the journal Science
Translational Medicine, scientists led by a team at Imperial
College London analysed urine samples from more than 2,000
volunteers in the United States and Britain.
They found 29 different metabolic products whose levels
correlated with the person's body mass index.
Some of these metabolites are produced by bacteria that live
in the gut, the researchers said, highlighting the potentially
important role they play in obesity.
"Our results point to patterns of metabolic markers in the
urine associated with obesity," said Paul Elliott of Imperial's
epidemiology and biostatistics department, who co-led the study.
"It may be possible to identify non-obese people who have
such patterns in their urine profile. These people could be at
risk of developing obesity and metabolic diseases, and might
benefit from personalised preventative interventions."
(Reporting by Kate Kelland; Editing by Tom Heneghan)