May 30 People who had taken aspirin, ibuprofen
and related painkillers - especially at high doses and for years
at a time - were less likely to get skin cancer compared to
those who rarely used those medications, according to a study
from Denmark.
The findings, which looked at records from more than 18,000
people from Denmark and were published in the peer-reviewed
journal Cancer, add to growing evidence that long-term use of
the medications, known as nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs
(NSAIDS), may help protect people against skin cancer, including
melanoma, the deadliest.
"NSAIDS work by inhibiting specific enzymes involved in
inflammation," said lead author Sigrun Alba Johannesdottir, from
Aarhus University hospital, in an email to Reuters Health.
"Previous studies show that elevated levels of these enzymes
are found in skin cancer and that they are involved in important
steps of cancer development."
Not all research as been unanimous about the impact of the
drugs. One large 2008 report found no link between NSAIDS and
melanoma.
The drugs have also been linked to an increased risk of
kidney cancer and come with known bleeding risks, so more
research is necessary to weigh the possible harms and benefits
of the drugs outside of pain relief, researchers said.
And they conceded that there were some limitations to their
study, including that they didn't have information on other
possible risks for skin cancer, such as exposure to ultraviolet
light. In addition, not all Danish cancer cases were included in
their registries.
"More work needs to be done to examine this association,"
said Maryam Asgari, a research scientist at Kaiser Permanente in
Oakland, California, who was not involved in the study.
"I don't think I'd recommend to people, 'Hey, take an
aspirin a day to prevent skin cancer.' I don't think we have
enough data to say that. I think we do have enough data to say,
certain NSAIDS appear to be promising."
Johannesdottir and her team looked at records from more than
18,000 people in northern Denmark with skin cancer, both
melanoma and less risky forms, between 1991 and 2009.
They matched each of those cancer cases with another ten
people of the same age and gender without cancer, and compared
their prescription drug records for the years before the cancer
patients were diagnosed.
Thirty-eight percent of people without cancer had filled
more than two prescriptions for an NSAID.
People with a history of using aspirin and other NSAIDS had
a 13 percent lower risk of melanoma compared to non-NSAID users,
and a 15 percent lower risk of squamous cell carcinoma, a
less-deadly form of skin cancer.
There was no difference in the risk of basal cell carcinoma,
another type of skin cancer.
When researchers looked specifically at people who had
filled prescriptions for the drugs over at least seven years,
and used them twice a week or more, they found a stronger link.
Long-term, high-intensity NSAID users had a 46 percent lower
risk of melanoma, a 35 percent lower risk of squamous cell
carcinoma, and a 17 percent lower chance of basal cell
carcinoma.
SOURCE: bit.ly/gzHzeL
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies and Jeremy Laurence)