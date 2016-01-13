* 3 billion stg a year needed to prepare for disease threats
* Investment equates to less than a dollar a year per person
* Report calls for new WHO centre to lead outbreak response
LONDON, Jan 13 Investing less then $0.72 a year
for each person would make the world far more resilient to
potentially devastating infectious disease pandemics, according
to a global health expert group convened in the wake of the
Ebola crisis.
A report by the Commission on Creating a Global Health Risk
Framework for the Future, published on Wednesday, said
infectious diseases are one of the biggest risks facing
humankind -- matching wars and natural disasters in their
capacity to endanger human life, health and society.
Pandemics cost the world more than 40 billion pounds ($58
billion) each year, the report estimated, yet compared with
other high-profile threats, preparation for pandemics is
chronically underfunded.
"Few global events match epidemics and pandemics in
potential to disrupt human security and inflict loss of life and
economic and social damage," said Jeremy Farrar, director of the
Wellcome Trust global health charity which co-funded the review
with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Rockefeller
Foundation and several other organisations.
"Yet for many decades, the world has invested far less in
preventing, preparing for and responding to these threats than
in comparable risks to international and financial security."
The review was coordinated by the U.S. National Academy of
Medicine in the wake of the Ebola epidemic, which swept through
three countries in West Africa last year, killing more than
11,000 people and wreaking economic and social havoc.
Farrar told a briefing in London that a crucial factor in
preparing for future such outbreaks would be the creation of a
strong, independent centre under the umbrella of the World
Health Organization (WHO), which would lead outbreak
preparedness and response.
The new centre, which he said could be set up within a year
if supported by the WHO and its 194 member states, should be a
permanent part of the WHO system but also have "considerable
operational independence and a sustainable budget".
"What we need to see now is action," Farrar said. "The WHO's
leadership and its member states must make 2016 the year in
which we learn the lessons of past epidemics and pandemics and
implement these valuable measures, to build a more resilient
global health system."
