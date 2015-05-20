* Analgesic painkiller commonly used to reduce pain, fever
* Mouse study adds evidence suggesting links to testosterone
* Experts cautious, say pregnant women should follow
guidance
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, May 20 Pregnant women who take the
painkiller paracetamol regularly for long periods may put their
unborn sons' testosterone levels at risk, leading to possible
reproductive problems later in life, researchers said on
Wednesday.
In a study using mice with grafts of human tissue, the
scientists found that a week's paracetamol treatment led to a
sharp fall in the production of testosterone, a hormone that is
critical to men's life-long health.
"We would advise that pregnant women should follow current
guidance that the painkiller be taken at the lowest effective
dose for the shortest possible time," said Rod Mitchell, a
clinical research fellow at Edinburgh University who led the
work.
Paracetamol, known as Tylenol in the United States, is one
of the most common medicines used to ease pain and reduce fever
and is used routinely during all stages of pregnancy.
The study, published in the journal Science Translational
Medicine, tested the effect of paracetamol on testosterone
production in mice with grafts of human testicular tissue
designed to mimic how testes develop and function in pregnancy.
Mitchell's team gave the mice a typical daily dose of
paracetamol over a period of either 24 hours or seven days and
then measured the amount of testosterone produced by the human
tissue an hour after the final dose of paracetamol.
After 24 hours of paracetamol treatment, they found no
effect on testosterone production, but after seven days of
exposure, the amount of testosterone fell by 45 percent.
Mitchell noted that reduced exposure to testosterone in the
womb has been linked to higher risk of infertility, testicular
cancer and undescended testicles. He said these latest results
add to evidence that prolonged paracetamol use in pregnancy "may
increase the risk of reproductive disorders in male babies".
Sadaf Ghaem-Maghami, chair of the Royal College of
Obstetricians and Gynaecologists' scientific advisory committee
said the research was "robust" and had produced important
findings, but that since it was in animals with human tissues,
it was difficult to extrapolate its meaning for humans.
"Further research needs to be conducted into how paracetamol
may affect testosterone levels," she said in a statement, adding
that pregnant women should continue to follow guidelines and
take the lowest effective paracetamol dose for the shortest
possible time when necessary.
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)