Nov 14 The combination of a past serious head
injury and pesticide exposure may be linked to an extra-high
risk of developing Parkinson's disease, according to a U.S.
study.
The findings, which appeared in the journal Neurology, don't
prove that being knocked unconscious or exposed to certain
chemicals - particularly an herbicide called paraquat - directly
causes Parkinson's, a chronic movement and coordination
disorder.
But they are in line with previous studies, which have
linked head trauma and certain toxins, along with family history
and other environmental exposures, to the disease.
"While traumatic brain injury and paraquat exposure each
increase the risk of Parkinson's disease moderately, exposure to
both factors almost tripled Parkinson's disease risk," wrote
lead researcher Pei-Chen Lee, at the University of California at
Los Angeles, and colleagues.
"These environmental factors seem to act together to
increase Parkinson's disease risk in a more than additive
manner."
For the study, the researchers compared 357 people with a
recent Parkinson's diagnosis to a representative sample of 754
people without the disease. All lived in central California, a
major agricultural region.
The study team asked all of them to report any past
traumatic head injuries, in which people had been unconscious
for at least five minutes, and used their home and work
addresses to determine their proximity to pesticide sprayings
since 1974.
Those surveys showed that close to 12 percent of people with
Parkinson's had been knocked unconscious, and 47 percent had
been exposed to paraquat near both their home and workplace.
That's in comparison to almost seven percent of
control-group participants with a history of head injury and 39
percent with pesticide exposure.
On their own, traumatic brain injury as well as living and
working near pesticide sprayings were each tied to a moderately
increased risk of Parkinson's - but combined, they were linked
to a tripling of that risk, the researchers said.
That was after taking into account people's baseline risk
based on their age, gender, race, education, smoking history and
family history of Parkinson's.
Lee's team didn't know which came first in people who'd had
both head trauma and paraquat exposure, but they said it made
sense that a head injury would increase inflammation in the
brain and disrupt the barrier that separates circulating blood
and brain fluid.
Those changes could then make neurons in the brain more
vulnerable to the effects of pesticides, ultimately increasing
the risk of Parkinson's - although this is just a theory.
"I think all of us are beginning to realize that there's not
one smoking gun that causes Parkinson's disease," said James
Bower, a neurologist from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester,
Minnesota, who wasn't involved in the research.
For example, he said, some people who are genetically
predisposed might need just one "environmental insult" - such as
a blow to the head - to set them up for Parkinson's. Others who
aren't naturally susceptible could still develop it after
multiple exposures.
The study "is more evidence that traumatic injury to the
brain can lead to later problems that are usually
neurodegenerative," he added. "We need to be increasingly
careful about preventing these traumatic brain injuries."
SOURCE: bit.ly/TD3OA9
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)