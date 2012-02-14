Feb 14 Pet owners with chronic diseases
appear to have healthier hearts than people living without an
animal companion, whether furry, scaly or feathery, according to
a Japanese study.
In findings published in the American Journal of Cardiology,
researchers who studied nearly 200 people found that those with
a pet had higher heart rate variability than those who didn't.
That means their hearts respond better to the body's
changing requirements, such as beating faster during stressful
situations. Reduced heart rate variability has been linked to a
higher risk of dying from heart disease.
"Among patients with coronary artery disease, pet owners
exhibit a greater 1-year survival rate than nonowners," wrote
lead author Naoko Aiba at Kitasato University in Kanagawa, near
Tokyo.
For the study, Aiba's team monitored 191 people with
diabetes, high blood pressure or high cholesterol over 24 hours,
using a heart monitor for the entire time period. Their mean age
range was from roughly 60 years-old up to nearly 80.
The researchers also asked about their daily activities and
whether or not they had a pet. About four in 10 people did own
an animal, but other than that the two groups were similar, Aiba
said.
For pet owners, about 5 percent of their heartbeats differed
by 50 milliseconds in length. For non-pet owners, it was 2.5
percent, which means their heart rate changed less.
So far, nobody knows what caused the difference between the
two groups. It could be due to the pets somehow, or it could be
there are differences between people who choose to get a pet and
people who don't.
"My guess is that pets are a form of social support, hence
stress reduction, and they can satisfy some but not all social
companionship needs," said Judith Siegel, a professor at the
UCLA School of Public Health who did not work on the study, in
an email to Reuters Health.
"I don't think anyone has a good handle yet on why these
discrepancies exist."
The Japanese researchers cautioned that they only looked at
one day in the person's life and that other factors need to be
considered in future research, such as the potential differences
between different types of pets.
But Erika Friedmann, a professor at the University of
Maryland School of Nursing, said the study is a step forward
from what is already known about the connection between pet
ownership and a person's heart health.
"Here we're moving into people's daily lives, and that's
what's so exciting," said Friedmann, who also wasn't involved in
the study but has done similar research.
"It really goes beyond what happens in a ten minute period
in the lab."
