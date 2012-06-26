LONDON, June 26 Meet Roxxi - a feisty and
fully-armed virtual nanobot. Billed as "medicine's mightiest
warrior", she's fighting an epic battle deep inside the human
body where she launches rapid-fire assaults on malignant cells.
Or, if it's not cancer but diabetes you're fighting, why not
join Britney and Hunter, two digital kids whose adventures to
other worlds are spurred on by regular and timely updates of
your blood sugar levels.
They are a far cry from chemotherapy, diabetes medications,
or aspirin, but Roxxi, Britney and Hunter are some of the buzz
products from the brains of those who want to promote health and
sell medicines.
Gamification - turning boring, unpleasant but necessary
tasks into an online game - is a new way of thinking that is
gaining momentum among drugmakers and health campaigners.
It's an idea that seeks to use natural human instincts -
playing and learning - to help patients to get to know their
illness better and adhere properly to treatment regimens or
disease monitoring programmes.
"We all grew up learning through play," said Christian
Dawson, strategy director at Woolley Pau Gyro, a London-based
healthcare advertising agency. "Gamification is a way pharma can
use that basic human instinct to get the right information into
peoples' heads."
FINDING FUN FOR SICK CHILDREN
For 10-year-old Eleanor Howarth being able to play while
trying to deal with the shock of being diagnosed with juvenile
diabetes, was literally a game changer.
The British schoolgirl was seven and a half when she was
told she had the lifelong condition and, as a result, would need
to prick and squeeze blood out of her own finger four times a
day to check and register her blood glucose levels.
Faced with blank refusals from a terrified child, Eleanor's
parents got hold of the "Didget" monitor made by German
drugmaker Bayer.
It comes with a game called "Knock 'Em Downs" and can be
plugged into a Nintendo DS - the games console beloved of
millions of children - and rewards the patient/player for
regular blood updates by adding points and new features.
"It turned something she was really quite fearful about into
something that could be a bit of fun," said Eleanor's father
Richard Howarth. Her mother Donna said "it changed her whole
perspective on the diabetes."
Didget took its inspiration, in part, from Re-Mission,
widely cited as one of the first successful health games.
Developed in 2006 by HopeLab, a non-profit U.S. organisation
focused on children's health, and featuring the tumour-fighting
Roxxi, it is designed to give patients a sense of power and
control over the disease and help them understand why they must
have certain treatments and what those treatments will do.
But games are not just for kids.
CAN DIGITAL GAMES BE HEALTHY?
A recent report by analysts at Ernst and Young on trends in
the global life science sector noted the rise of gamification in
health and hailed its great potential.
"We enjoy playing games - they motivate us and give us
feelings of accomplishment, purpose and social connectivity,"
the report said.
In a chapter dedicated to gamification, J. Leighton Read, a
U.S. expert on health games argued that "at a time when health
care is focussed on outcomes and seeking sustainability, the
case for gamification has never been stronger."
But can Big Pharma, traditionally so conservative and
hampered by stricter marketing regulations than many other
sectors, really win from this game?
Bayer, one of the early enthusiasts, now has some doubts. A
spokeswoman for the German firm said it was no longer promoting
the Didget monitor because of concerns about whether encouraging
children to stay indoors playing computer games was the right
health message to send out.
Since gamification is relatively new in health care, and
even newer in the pharma sector, follow-up studies on its
effects are sparse.
But research published in the journal Pediatrics found that
children who played Re-Mission showed improved behavioural and
psychological factors linked with successful cancer treatment.
Kieran Walsh, clinical director of BMJ Learning, an education
division of the British Medical Journal group, says he's "not an
enormous fan" of the term gamification because he fears it can
sometimes trivialise medical education.
He prefers the term simulation which, in his field, uses
many of the same ideas as gamification.
LEARNER CENTRED
Walsh sees the main use, and benefit, of games in this
sector emerging from simulations that help doctors and other
health professionals learn new skills, or keep up to date with
the latest diagnostic guidelines or treatment protocols.
"Simulation is currently transforming medical education," he
said. "It allows doctors to enhance and practice their skills as
often as they like, unlike traditional learning which is often
done via medical conferences where the learner is more passive
and training is dependent on knowledge transfer."
"Modern medical education is becoming far more
learner-centred, putting learners at the core and making them
actively participate. One way of doing that is simulation."
Indeed major drugmakers, GlaxoSmithKline and Pfizer
among them, have reported success with campaigns centred
around gamification designed first to attract, and then teach,
doctors and other health workers.
GSK won a marketing award for an online game called "Paper
to Patient" designed to help doctors learn about important but
rather tiresome policy changes on how to manage patients with an
illness called chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
And a Pfizer game called "Back in Play" - designed to help
players spot early signs of a progressive form of arthritis
called ankylosing spondylitis - won an award for public
education.
RUN YOUR OWN DRUG COMPANY
John Pugh is director of digital communications at the
privately-held German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim and one of
the market leaders in this field with games like HealthSeeker, a
game to help patients learn more about diabetes.
He says it's early days, but sees great health potential in
playing games - even if they are the online sort.
Pugh says gamification works for Boehringer on several
levels - first as a way to better engage with patients who take
the firm's medicines, second as a way to awareness about
particular diseases in a wider population, and thirdly as way of
boosting the reputation of the pharma industry.
That third ambition has inspired his most recent adventure
into the gaming world - a game on the social networking platform
Facebook all about how to run a pharmaceutical firm.
Called Syrum, the game puts the player in the shoes of a
drug company executive trying to negotiate the minefield of how
to discover and developing new medicines, decide which ones to
pursue and fund through expensive and time-consuming clinical
trials, and what to do about securing patents to secure profits.
"This industry often struggles to have a dialogue or an
emotional link with people," Pugh told Reuters.
"So for us, it's natural to apply gamification, which taps
into a fundamental of human nature - playing and making learning
fun - to health care."