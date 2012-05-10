* Over 2,600 pharmacies exceed high-billing threshold-report
* Independents 8 times more likely to be flagged than chains
By Lewis Krauskopf
May 10 A U.S. government examination found
questionble billing practices for Medicare prescription drug
coverage at 4 percent of American pharmacies, particularly
independent retail drugstores.
The report was issued by the U.S. Health and Human Services'
Office of Inspector General, which has previously found limited
safeguards to prevent fraud and abuse in the Medicare drug
program for seniors, known as Medicare Part D.
The Office of Inspector General (OIG) examined billing
records from 2009, the most recent full-year data was available.
Government inspectors used eight measures to review the
pharmacies, including average amount billed per beneficiary,
average amount billed per prescriber and percentage of
prescriptions for painkillers and other controlled substances
that have the potential to be abused.
In total, 2,637 retail pharmacies were found to have
exceeded the threshold that indicated extremely high billing for
at least one of the eight measures.
"While some of this billing may be legitimate, all
pharmacies that bill for such extremely high amounts warrant
further scrutiny," the report said.
Miami, Los Angeles and Detroit were the metropolitan areas
of the country found most likely to have pharmacies where
billing was at issue. In Miami, questionable billing was found
19 percent of pharmacies.
The report also found that independent pharmacies were eight
times more likely than chains to have questionable billing
In response to the report, the National Community
Pharmacists Association, which represents owners of more than
23,000 independent drug stores, said the report "lacks
sufficient detail to evaluate the medical legitimacy and
appropriateness of the claims reviewed."
"As OIG itself notes throughout its report, there could very
well be legitimate medical reasons behind many of the claims it
has flagged," the NCPA said in a statement, adding it was still
reviewing the report.
For example, the pharmacist association said, independent
pharmacies serve a disproportionately high number of long-term
care and other patients who are prescribed more medications than
the average Medicare beneficiary.
"In responding to the OIG report, policymakers should
proceed carefully to get at the heart of the issue without
inadvertently burying pharmacists and patients in unproductive
red tape," the NCPA said.
The OIG report made several recommendations to improve
oversight of the Medicare Part D program, including that the
Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services strengthen monitoring
of pharmacies and the ability to identify pharmacies for further
review, as well as following up on pharmacies identified as
having questionable billing.