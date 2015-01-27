GENEVA Jan 27 Plague has killed 57 people out
of 213 known cases in Madagascar and more deaths are feared
after recent flooding forced tens of thousands of people from
their homes and set rats on the run, the World Health
Organization said on Tuesday.
The U.N. agency's first update since late November, when
there were 119 cases including 40 deaths, was based on new
figures from the Health Ministry.
The outbreak began in August on the Indian Ocean island, one
of the world's poorest countries, where the disease is endemic.
The bacterial disease is mainly spread from one rodent to
another by fleas. Humans bitten by an infected flea usually
develop a bubonic form of plague, which swells the lymph node
and can be treated with antibiotics, according to the WHO.
However, if the bacteria reach the lungs, the patient
develops pneumonia (pneumonic plague), which is transmissible
from person to person through infected droplets spread by
coughing. It is one of the most deadly infectious diseases and
can kill people within 24 hours.
"Plague established a foothold in the capital city,
affecting densely populated slums. This is alarming, as around 8
percent of cases progress to the lethal pneumonic form," WHO
director-general Margaret Chan said.
She said flooding from a tropical storm and a cyclone last
week displaced tens of thousands of people and untold numbers of
rats, "raising the risk of more rodent-borne epidemics".
Adding to the danger, the fleas that transmit the disease
from rats to humans have developed resistance to the first-line
insecticide, Chan told the WHO Executive Board on Monday.
Madagascar's president announced the replacement of eight
ministers late on Sunday, including a new finance minister,
after the government was dissolved earlier this month amid
mounting public frustration over power cuts and social woes.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Alison Williams)