* Vaccine-derived polio virus can spread after excretion
* Toddler paralysed in July, same strain seen in Guinea
* Follows cases in Ukraine, denting eradication efforts
* Guinea's vaccine programmes faltered during Ebola crisis
By Tom Miles
GENEVA, Sept 7 Cases of a crippling
vaccine-derived polio virus could spread in Ebola-ravaged Guinea
and in Mali after a Guinean toddler travelled to Mali and became
the country's first polio case in more than four years, the
World Health Organization said on Monday.
The case, caused by a strain of the virus known as type 2
that had come from a vaccine, is the second setback in a week
for global efforts to eradicate polio. Two cases were reported
in Ukraine last week..
Preliminary tests showed the 19-month-old was paralysed on
July 20, seven days before being brought to Mali for treatment.
The strain is the same as one found in Siguiri in Guinea's
Kankan region in August 2014.
"The risk of spread is considered to be high in both
countries due to low rates of vaccination coverage in both Mali
and Guinea," WHO spokesman Cory Couillard said in a comment to
Reuters.
"Both countries are taking coordinated emergency response
measures to bring the outbreak to an end quickly."
Vaccine-derived polio infection are caused when the virus
spreads after being excreted by people who have been immunised
with live oral polio vaccine. Unvaccinated children and people
with low immunity are then at high risk of becoming infected via
contaminated water and sewage.
Vaccine-derived polio virus (VDVP)outbreaks are rare, but
pose more of a risk in populations where health systems are
fragile and immunisation coverage is low.
WHO figures show Guinea's polio vaccination coverage fell
from 63 percent to 42 percent in 2014, as the Ebola outbreak
caused chaos and overwhelmed an already weak national health
system. In Mali, by contrast, polio vaccination coverage rose to
84 percent in 2014, from 72-77 percent in preceding years.
There is no cure for polio, which attacks the nervous system
and can cause irreversible paralysis within hours of infection.
A global vaccination campaign has largely stamped out the
virus, and only Pakistan and Afghanistan have reported cases of
wild polio virus this year.
As the world has moved closer to its goal of eradicating
polio, specialists warn such vaccine-derived cases could
jeopardise the progress.
Writing in the Public Library of Science Pathogens journal
in August, researchers led by Javier Martin of Britain's
National Institute of Biological Standards and Control said VDPV
represents "a real risk of polio re-emergence in the
post-eradication era".
One way of combating that risk is to switch from using live
oral polio vaccines (OPV) - which are highly effective, cheap,
easy to deliver but contain live virus strains - to
"inactivated" vaccines (IPV), which carry no live virus.
Unlike OPV, however, IPV is expensive and difficult to
deliver because it has to be injected by trained health workers
in clinics.
Wile most wealthy countries used OPV to stop wild polio
transmission then switched to IPV when they were sure they had
the virus beaten, that is not easy in poor countries with
limited health services, infrastructure and resources.
