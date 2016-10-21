GENEVA Oct 21 Two companies making vaccines to
help the world eradicate polio are failing to produce enough, so
many countries should prepare to give lower doses to make stocks
last, a group of experts has advised the World Health
Organization.
With polio on the brink of eradication globally, the WHO
wants to see a worldwide switch from the traditional "live" oral
polio vaccine, which runs the risk of spreading the disease, to
an inactivated vaccine that needs to be injected.
But WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE), which
meets twice a year, said a severe shortage of inactivated
vaccine means many countries should use a fractional dose, via
an intra-dermal rather than intra-muscular injection, allowing
each dose to go twice as far.
"There are only two manufacturers of the vaccine and they
are having some problems with production of the vaccine, and
getting enough raw material of the polio virus," SAGE Chairman
Jon Abramson told reporters on a conference call on Friday.
Polio is a contagious viral disease which invades the
nervous system and can cause irreversible paralysis within
hours.
"Each time we hear that there's a further reduction in the
amount that can be anticipated, we have to make further
adjustments," Abramson said. "My hope is this problem can be
solved by 2018. But I can't promise that, obviously. It's not
something we can control."
The two manufacturers are French drugmaker Sanofi Pasteur
and Asia's largest vaccine maker, Serum Institute of
India Ltd, owned by the billionaire Cyrus Poonawalla. No comment
was available from the companies on Friday evening.
"It's a serious inconvenience," said Philippe Duclos, senior
health adviser at WHO. "By and large the two manufacturers...
underestimated the challenges of scaling up their production
when they made the pledge to WHO."
WHO polio spokeswoman Sona Bari told Reuters that production
was about 40 percent below what had been requested, leaving
about 50 countries without adequate supplies.
The economic savings of the polio programme, between 1988
and whenever the disease is eradicated, were estimated at $50
billion, she said.
(Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)