* Seven countries, regions involved in mass immunisation
* Crippling viral disease spreads rapidly among children
* One infected child can lead to another 200 polio cases
By Stephanie Nebehay and Kate Kelland
GENEVA/LONDON, Nov 8 More than 20 million
children are to be vaccinated in Syria and neighbouring
countries against polio to try to stop the spread of the
crippling infectious disease following its re-emergence there
after 14 years, United Nations agencies said on Friday.
The mass vaccination against polio, which can spread rapidly
among children, is already under way in the Middle East a week
after the region declared a polio emergency, the World Health
Organisation (WHO) and the UN children fund UNICEF said.
Aiming to repeatedly vaccinate about 20 million children in
seven countries and territories, it will be the largest-ever
consolidated immunisation response in the Middle East.
"The polio outbreak in Syria is not just a tragedy for
children, it is an urgent alarm - and a crucial opportunity to
reach all under-immunized children wherever they are," Peter
Crowley, UNICEF's Chief of Polio, said in a statement.
He said the recent outbreak in Syria, confirmed by the WHO
last week, should "serve as a stark reminder to countries and
communities that polio anywhere is a threat to children
everywhere."
WHO spokeswoman Sona Bari said it would take six months of
repeated campaigns to reach 22 million children.
"It is going to need quite an intense period of activity to
raise the immunity in a region that has really been ravaged both
by conflict in some parts, but also by large population
movements," she told a briefing in Geneva.
The first polio outbreak in Syria since 1999, it has so far
paralysed 10 children and poses a risk of paralysis to hundreds
of thousands of children across the region, the WHO said.
Syria's immunisation rates have plummeted from more than 90
percent before the conflict to currently around 68 percent.
Preliminary evidence has indicated the virus is of Pakistani
origin, but results of genetic sequencing are still awaited.
Polio is still endemic in Pakistan, along with Nigeria and
Afghanistan.
SOURCE
"We're never going to know how exactly how it arrived in
Syria," Bari said.
"We also know that adults tend to have much higher level of
immunity already developed, so it is unlikely that adults
brought this it. It is more likely some other route."
Children in unsanitary conditions are particularly
vulnerable to infection with the polio virus, which spreads
trough faecal-oral transmission and contaminated food and water.
It attacks the nerves and can kill or paralyse, often
spreading widely and unnoticed before it starts crippling
children. For every case of polio, 200 children can be infected.
There is no cure, but it can be prevented though vaccination
Emergency immunisation campaigns in and around Syria to
prevent transmission of polio and other preventable diseases
have vaccinated more than 650,000 children in Syria, including
116,000 in the northeast Deir-ez-Zor province where the polio
outbreak was confirmed.
The WHO said the vaccinations were vital in a region that
had not seen polio for nearly a decade, but which in the last 12
months has detected the polio virus in sewage samples from
Egypt, Israel, the West Bank and Gaza Strip.
Dr. Ala Alwan, the World Health Organization regional
director for the Eastern Mediterranean, said what was needed was
"a consolidated and sustained assault" on the disease.
UNICEF said it had procured 1.35 billion doses of oral polio
vaccine (OPV) to date in 2013 and by the end of the year will
have procured up to 1.7 billion doses to meet increased demand.
Global supply of OPV was under pressure with vaccine
manufacturers producing at full capacity, the WHO said, and the
new outbreak in Syria is adding further pressure. But the WHO,
UNICEF and manufacturers said they were are working to secure
sufficient quantities to reach all children.
The WHO said the vaccination campaign inside Syria would
target 1.6 million children with vaccines against polio,
measles, mumps and rubella.
In Jordan more than 18,800 children under the age of five
were vaccinated against polio in a campaign in the past few days
targeting all children at Za'atari camp, and a nationwide
campaign is under way to reach 3.5 million people with polio,
measles and rubella.
In Iraq, a vaccination campaign has started in the west of
the country, with another campaign planned in the Kurdistan
Region in the coming days. Lebanon's nationwide campaign begins
this week and Turkey and Egypt by mid-November, the WHO said.
(Writing by Kate Kelland, editing by Elizabeth Piper)