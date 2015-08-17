* Warns that air travellers in Afghanistan not screened
* Kandahar a "major source of concern" after vaccines halted
* Madagascar has separate outbreak of vaccine-derived polio
By Stephanie Nebehay
GENEVA, Aug 17 Pakistan and Afghanistan must
intensify efforts to halt spread of the crippling poliovirus,
including better screening of travellers heading abroad, the
World Health Organization said on Monday.
The WHO emergency committee of experts warned in a statement
that vaccinations of international air travellers in Afghanistan
are not being tracked "and no exit screening and restriction of
unvaccinated travellers has been implemented at international
airports".
"The increasing risk of international spread associated with
the ongoing suspension of mass vaccination campaigns in Kandahar
province was another major source of concern," the U.N. agency
said, referring to Taliban factions that have halted vaccination
campaigns.
Pakistan and Afghanistan - the only two countries where the
poliovirus remains endemic - have reported 29 and seven cases,
respectively, so far this year, against 108 and eight at this
time in 2014, WHO spokeswoman Sona Bari said.
The experts, while recognising progress in Pakistan, said
that Afghan and Pakistani residents lacking documentation of
recent polio vaccination should be restricted "at the point of
departure", whether travelling by road, air or sea.
"The committee recommended that coordination and quality of
cross-border vaccination and surveillance activities should be
further strengthened to reduce the risk of this international
spread. Both countries must achieve interruption of poliovirus
transmission simultaneously in order to prevent such
international spread from repeatedly setting back progress."
India, which had its last case in 2011, was certified
polio-free three years later.
The poliomyelitis virus attacks the nervous system and can
cause irreversible paralysis within hours of infection. It often
spreads among young children and in areas with poor sanitation.
In Africa, no cases of wild poliovirus have been reported
since Somalia on August 11, 2014, Bari said.
Nigeria marked its first year without a single case on July
24, reaching a milestone many experts had thought would elude it
as internal conflict hampered the battle against the disease.
Hot spots in the Middle East, the Horn of Africa and central
Africa, particularly the Lake Chad region bordering Nigeria,
remain vulnerable to polio, the WHO said: "The hard-earned gains
can be quickly lost if there is continued disruption of health
systems."
Madagascar has had nine cases of vaccine-derived poliovirus
this year, against one in 2014, Bari said.
The outbreak stems from a "very rare mutation" of the virus
into a paralytic form after passing through the stool of a
person who has had the oral vaccine, usually into an environment
with low immunity, she said.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Larry King)