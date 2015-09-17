(Adds details throughout, comments from press conference,
byline, dateline)
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, Sept 17 The National Institutes of
Health on Thursday approved a blueprint for U.S. President
Barack Obama's Precision Medicine Initiative and named an NIH
insider as interim director of the project, which aims to enroll
1 million volunteers in the next three to four years.
The sweeping study, announced in January by Obama, will
gather data on people in the United States of all ages, racial
and socioeconomic groups.
NIH Director Francis Collins said he would "act immediately"
on recommendations delivered to him on Thursday by a working
group created to develop a framework for the study.
"We now have a design plan and it's time to move forward,"
Collins said in a conference call with reporters.
He said he will begin a nationwide search for a
distinguished scientist to direct the study, and has tapped Dr.
Josephine Briggs, currently director of the National Center for
Complementary and Integrative Health, as acting director.
Collins said he hopes to begin recruiting study volunteers
as early as next year.
Among the goals of the study are to develop better estimates
on individuals' risk for developing disease. These would be
drawn from a range of metrics, looking not only at genetic
factors but also the role of environmental exposures and their
impact on genetic predispositions.
The study will also attempt to understand the wide range of
responses seen in individuals taking commonly used drugs.
And it will look for biological signals known as biomarkers
that suggest increased or decreased risk for developing common
diseases.
Participants would undergo a standard baseline exam for
vital signs, a medication assessment and provide a medical
history and a blood sample. They would also be asked to
volunteer key data including their electronic health records and
health survey information.
The study will also draw from a wealth of information
gathered from digital devices, such as smartphones and fitness
trackers such as Fitbit and Jawbone, which would provide
data on lifestyle habits and environmental exposures.
Although the study intends eventually to include whole
genome sequencing, initial genetic tests will likely only
include genotyping - tests that collect information on a limited
set of common disease genes.
Collins estimates that based on current prices, it would
cost up to $2 billion to do whole genome sequencing on 1 million
individuals now, compared with $30 to $40 each for genotyping.
In that regard, the initial U.S. study is less ambitious
than studies such as Genomics England's 100,000 Genomes Project.
President Obama has requested $130 million for the study
portion of the initiative, but that money is far from guaranteed
as Republican lawmakers threaten another government shutdown
over funding for Planned Parenthood. Collins remains optimistic,
citing support from both Republicans and Democrats.
Volunteers in the study will come from two paths:
individuals who wish to take part and people already enrolled in
large studies through their health providers.
Many of these studies, which include Geisinger Health
System, Kaiser Permanente, Mayo Clinic and the Marshfield Clinic
in Wisconsin, already have extensive patient medical records,
which could be of use to researchers in the study.
One advantage to these groups is that many already have
genetic information on their study volunteers, and Collins said
he is interested in having these groups participate.
The working group's report outlined several parameters for
groups to participate, and groups with these characteristics can
apply in the next few months.
The working group's report can be found here: (1.usa.gov/1YgI7Lj)
(Reporting by Julie Steenhuysen, additional reporting by
Natalie Grover and Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted
Kerr, Savio D'Souza and Alan Crosby)