WASHINGTON, April 12 Unmarried couples who live
together are increasingly likely to have children, with the rate
nearly doubling since 2002, according to a study by the U.S.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Twenty-two percent of first births from 2006 to 2010 were to
women in a cohabiting couple, up from 12 percent in 2002, the
study by the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics said.
The increase came even as the picture for U.S. births and
parenthood remained largely unchanged from the 2002 data, the
report said.
Gladys Martinez, the study's lead author, said a reason for
the greater number of children born to unmarried couples was the
rising number of men and women living together.
"More people are cohabiting. It's more likely that they are
going to have children when in cohabiting unions," she told
Reuters.
The increase is important because children born out of
wedlock generally suffer more instability and grow up with fewer
resources.
Martinez said that research has also shown that children
born to a woman living with a partner tended to have more
resources and stability than those born to a single woman.
The percentage of mothers who gave birth while living with a
male partner rose to 30 percent in 2006 to 2010 from 17 percent
in 2002.
Hispanics have the highest rate of births within a
cohabiting union, at 35 percent, followed by blacks at 24
percent, the study showed. Whites were at 19 percent and Asians
at 8 percent.
The 2006-2010 survey was based on interviews with 10,403 men
and 12,279 women aged 15 to 44.
