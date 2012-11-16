Nov 16 Patients asked to estimate how many lives
would be saved through cancer screening or how many hip
fractures can be prevented with bone-building medication mostly
overestimate the benefits of these preventive measures,
according to a New Zealand study.
Several hundred patients were asked about the benefits of
various cancer screenings and were surprised by how small the
benefits actually were, according to findings that appeared in
the Annals of Family Medicine.
Doctors, nurses and other medical professionals who
communicate health information often don't detail how much a
given test or drug can help, but only say that people ought to
have it, said Annette O'Connor at the University of Ottawa, who
wasn't a part of the study.
"I think it's led to more people taking part in screening or
availing themselves of preventive medication than would have
been the case if they were presented the information in more
meaningful terms," said lead author Ben Hudson, a professor at
the University of Otago in Christchurch, New Zealand.
"I would also be concerned that it's led to people having
over-heightened expectations of what these things can achieve,
and that may lead to disappointment when the inevitable breast
cancer happens despite screening."
To get a broader sense of patients' expectations, Hudson and
his colleagues asked 354 people about the benefits of breast
cancer screening with mammograms, bowel cancer screening with
stool testing, taking antihypertension medication and taking
bone-strengthening medication.
Specifically, participants were asked to imagine scenarios
in which 5,000 people between the ages of 50 and 70 undergo one
of these preventive interventions for 10 years, then asked how
many "events' they thought would be avoided as a result.
For three of the four interventions, the event to be avoided
was death. In the case of the bone drugs, it was hip fracture.
For breast cancer screening, only seven percent of the
participants answered in the correct range of one to five lives
being saved with screening, whereas 80 percent overestimated how
many lives would be saved. Fully a third thought that 1,000
deaths would be averted.
The numbers were similar for bowel cancer screening, which
is thought to save 5 to 10 lives for every 5,000 people tested.
Eighty-two percent of participants overestimated the number
of fractures prevented by bone-strengthening medication, which i
ins reality is about 50 for every 5,000 patients. And 69 percent
of participants reported that 500 or move lives would be saved
if 5,000 people took blood pressure medication, when the correct
range should have been 50 to 100.
Hudson said that one of the problems that can arise when
people overvalue a test is if recommendations for testing are
scaled back because of insufficient benefits, people get upset.
In 2009, for instance, when guidelines were changed on
regular mammograms from beginning at age 40 to beginning at age
50, a survey of women at the time found that most of them
considered the new guidelines to be "unsafe," at least in part
because they feared that insurers would no longer cover
screening for women in their 40s who wanted it.
"The other thing that happens when you have an established
screening program for which people have heightened expectations,
it becomes very politically difficult to make any changes
insofar as recommending reduced access, even when it is pretty
convincing that the outcomes are better," Hudson said.
"I have a feeling this would all be easier if we could
present (patients) with this information, trust them with their
decisions and support them in doing so," he added.
SOURCE: bit.ly/XINd5u
(Reporting from New York by Kerry Grens at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)