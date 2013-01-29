* Chronic, preventable diseases account for 75 percent of
U.S. healthcare spending
* Economic benefits of prevention 'are widely misunderstood'
* Promise of 'smart' prevention that targets only high-risk
people
By Sharon Begley
NEW YORK, Jan 29 It seems like a no-brainer.
Since about 75 percent of healthcare spending in the United
States is for largely preventable chronic illnesses such as Type
2 diabetes and heart disease, providing more preventive care
should cut costs.
If only.
In a report released on Tuesday, the non-profit Trust for
America's Health outlined a plan "to move from sick care to
health care" by putting more resources into preventing chronic
disease rather than treating it, as the current system does.
There is a strong humanitarian justification for prevention,
argued Trust Executive Director Jeffrey Levi in an interview,
since it reduces human suffering.
But the report also makes an economic argument for
preventive care, highlighting the possibility of reducing
healthcare spending -- which in 2011 reached $2.7 trillion, just
shy of 18 percent of gross domestic product -- by billions of
dollars. And that has health economists shaking their heads.
"Preventive care is more about the right thing to do"
because it spares people the misery of illness, said economist
Austin Frakt of Boston University. "But it's not plausible to
think you can cut healthcare spending through preventive care.
This is widely misunderstood."
A 2010 study in the journal Health Affairs, for instance,
calculated that if 90 percent of the U.S. population used proven
preventive services, more than do now, it would save only
0.2 percent of healthcare spending.
Some disease-prevention programs do produce net savings.
Childhood immunizations, and probably some adult immunizations
(such as for pneumonia and the flu), are cost-saving, found a
2009 analysis for the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The
vaccines are cheap, and large swaths of the population are
vulnerable to the diseases they prevent. The cost of providing
them to everyone is less than that of treating the illnesses
they prevent.
Counseling adults about using baby aspirin to prevent
cardiovascular disease also produces net savings. The counseling
is inexpensive, the aspirin even cheaper and the costs of heart
disease, which strikes one in three U.S. adults, are enormous.
Screening pregnant women for HIV produces net savings, too.
Those, however, are exceptions.
HIGH COSTS, NO BENEFITS
One big reason why preventive care does not save money, say
health economists, is that some of the best-known forms don't
actually improve someone's health.
These low- or no-benefit measures include annual physicals
for healthy adults. A 2012 analysis of 14 large studies found
they do not lower the risk of serious illness or premature
death. But about one-third of U.S. adults get them, said Dr.
Ateev Mehrota, a primary-care physician and healthcare analyst
at RAND, for a cost of about $8 billion a year.
Similarly, some cancer screenings -- including for ovarian
cancer and testicular cancer, and for prostate cancer via PSA
tests -- produce essentially no health benefits, causing the
U.S. Preventive Services Task Force to recommend against their
routine use. The task force bases its recommendations on medical
benefits alone, not costs.
The second reason preventive care brings so few cost savings
is the large number of people who need to receive a particular
preventive service in order to avert a single expensive illness.
"It seems counterintuitive: If you provide care to prevent
all these expensive diseases, it should save money," said Peter
Neumann, an expert on health policy and professor of medicine at
Tufts University School of Medicine. "But prevention itself
costs money, and some preventive measures can be very expensive,
especially if you give them to a lot of people who won't
benefit."
If preventive care could be provided only to those who are
going to get the illness, it would be more cost-effective. "But
in the real world, the number needed to screen or to treat in
order to prevent one case of illness can be huge," said BU's
Frakt, who blogs at theincidentaleconomist.com.
Currently, many people who do not benefit from a preventive
service receive it, paying something for nothing. Studies have
calculated those numbers, which can be surprisingly high.
For instance, 217 high-risk smokers would have to undergo a
CT lung scan for one to be spared death from lung cancer,
according to a database of studies maintained by Dr. David
Newman, an emergency physician at Mount Sinai School of Medicine
in New York City. One hundred post-menopausal women who have had
a bone fracture would have to take drugs called bisphosphonates
in order for one to avoid a hip fracture.
By comparison, only 50 people with heart disease must be
treated with aspirin for one to avoid a heart attack or stroke,
making this a good buy.
The numbers of people who need to be treated for one to
benefit are so high because so few will get the disease the
preventive is meant to avert. It's like treating every house for
termites, said Neumann, co-author of the Robert Wood Johnson
report: The vast majority would never have gotten infested in
the first place, so the thousands spent to avoid the infestation
is money for nothing.
The failure of many preventive services to improve health,
plus the large number of people who have to receive preventive
care for one to be spared an illness he or she would otherwise
get, limit the economic savings.
MAKING HEALTHCARE DOLLARS GO FURTHER
A better gauge of the value of preventive medicine is bang
for the buck; that is, not whether it reduces healthcare
spending but whether it buys more health than treating the
disease does. "We don't ask whether cancer treatment or heart
disease treatment saves money," said Dr. Steven Woolf, professor
of family medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical
Center in Richmond. "But it is reasonable to ask how to make our
healthcare dollar go further."
On that score, screening for hypertension and for some
cancers (such as colorectal and breast) are good investments, he
said, at less than $25,000 per year of healthy life. In
contrast, such common treatments as angioplasty cost $100,000 or
more per healthy year of life.
There are two glimmers of hope in this bleak picture. For
preventive medicine to help rein in the nation's soaring
healthcare spending, it should be provided someplace other than
doctors' offices.
"Some of the most common chronic, preventable diseases might
be best addressed outside the clinical setting," said the
Trust's Levi, such as through wellness programs at YMCAs and
health education and screening programs at houses of worship.
"But that requires Medicaid to be more flexible in who they'll
reimburse."
It also requires a more expansive definition of preventive
medicine. The Trust suggests such steps as extending bus lines
to parks so people without cars can go someplace pleasant for
physical activity and other "community-based" efforts. These
strategies save more money in healthcare spending than they
cost.
For instance, at a program in Akron, Ohio, profiled in the
new report, physicians and others coordinate care for patients
with Type 2 diabetes. It reduced the average cost of care by
more than 10 percent, or $3,185 per year, largely by reducing
pricey emergency-room visits.
And at Boston Children's Hospital, an asthma program that
sends community health workers into patients' homes to reduce
the environmental triggers of asthma has saved $1.46 in
healthcare costs for every $1 invested. It has reduced
asthma-related hospital admissions by 80 percent and
asthma-related emergency department visits by 60 percent,
reports the Trust.
The other promising approach is to target preventive care at
those most likely to develop a chronic disease, not at low-risk
people. Such "smart" prevention increases the chances of
preventing expensive diseases and saving money.
In contrast, unthinking expansion of preventive medicine is
the wrong prescription, say experts.
"If you start giving preventive care to more people, many of
whom won't benefit from it, it's going to be very, very
expensive," said Tufts' Neumann.
(Reporting by Sharon Begley; Editing by Jilian Mincer and
Douglas Royalty)