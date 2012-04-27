April 27 Most elderly men still get tested for
prostate cancer despite U.S. recommendations not to screen men
aged 75 and older, according to a U.S. study.
Prostate cancer screening policies have been the topic of
much debate in the United States recently, trying to find a
balance between potentially harmful interventions for many who
develop slow-growing cancer that might never hurt them, against
hunting down and treating a cancer that kills 32,000 a year.
"I think there is a lot of push from patients to get (the
test)," said Edward Messing from the University of Rochester
Medical Center, who worked on the study.
"Eighty-year-olds don't think they're that old anymore, and
maybe they're not. They think they still have a life ahead of
them."
In 2008, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), a
federally-funded panel, issued guidelines advising against
screening older men for prostate cancer.
"In this age group we have no evidence of benefit. We have
ample evidence of harm," said Michael LeFevre, a co-chair of the
task force.
Prostate cancer is common in the elderly. LeFevre said some
studies have estimated that as many as half of men over age 75
have the cancer - but it's typically slow-growing, and often
doesn't pose a serious threat compared to other chronic
conditions.
In some cases, biopsies and treatment can do more damage to
men's bodies than the cancer itself, he added.
So in weighing the risks and benefits, the USPSTF decided
that older men are better off without routine screening, and new
draft outlines not covered in the study argue against routine
screening in all men, regardless of age.
To determine whether the 2008 recommendations have had any
impact on the number of men who get tested, Messing and his
colleagues looked to surveys given before and after the
guidelines were released.
In 2006, 9,000 older men responded to questions about
whether they had been given a prostate specific antigen (PSA)
test, which looks for a protein that is elevated in men who have
cancer.
Sixty percent of them reported that they had received a PSA
test within the last year, according to findings published in
the urology journal BJU International.
That compared to 63 percent of 12,000 men surveyed in 2008
and 60 percent of 14,800 survey participants in 2010 who said
they'd had a PSA test.
The findings jibe with those from another study released
this week in the Journal of the American Medical Association,
which found no change in the number of older men who reported a
recent PSA test between 2005 and 2010 based on other survey
data.
The benefits of screening are thought to be lower in older
men because they have a shorter life expectancy. But Messing
told Reuters Health that he disagrees with a blanket policy
against testing elderly men for prostate cancer.
He pointed out that the disease kills older men in greater
numbers than younger men, and screening them might catch those
cancers early.
In addition, some men in their 70s and 80s can live another
10 to 20 years. Prostate cancer screening decisions should be
made based on whether they are likely to live long enough to see
the benefits of that screening, rather than solely based on
their age, Messing added.
SOURCE: bit.ly/HXUiJq
(Reporting from New York by Kerry Grens at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)