Jan 27 Robot-assisted surgery for prostate
cancer has become a hot topic in recent years, but men's
expectations of the surgery - including how fast they can return
to their usual physical activity -- may be too high, according
to a U.S. study.
Researchers writing in the journal Urology found that of
nearly 200 men facing prostate cancer surgery, those having
robotic surgery expected a shorter hospital stay and a faster
recovery, including a quicker return to their sex life.
The expectations are likely to be fed by ads, the Internet
and counseling by doctors, said Judd W. Moul, a prostate surgeon
at Duke University Medical Center who led the study.
"Since about the mid-2000s, people were thinking that
robotic surgery was the greatest thing since sliced bread," Moul
said.
But according to previous studies, aside from a somewhat
shorter hospital stay, there may be no clear difference in the
most important outcomes, including cancer recurrence or
long-term side effects.
Prostate removal is one treatment option for prostate
cancer, and in the United States a majority of those surgeries
are now done with the help of a "robot," with a surgeon sitting
at a console operating its "arms" that extract the prostate
gland through small cuts in the abdomen.
Moul said there was reason to believe that better
visualization with robotic surgery could lead to some better
outcomes. But on the other hand, when surgeons actually use
their hands they get "tactile feedback" that's missing with the
robotic approach.
In an earlier study, Moul and his colleagues found that men
who had the robotic procedure were actually less satisfied in
the long run than those who had traditional surgery, which they
guessed had something to do with expectations.
So for the newest study, they surveyed 171 men about their
expectations ahead of prostate cancer surgery. The majority of
patients, 97, had opted for robotic surgery.
Overall, 89 percent of men having the robotic surgery
expected to stay in the hospital just one night, versus 37
percent of men having traditional surgery.
The robotic surgery group thought they would be back to
exercising sooner, typically predicting a five-week wait,
against six weeks in the other group. They also expected to have
recovered their erectile function within five months of surgery,
while the other group thought it would take nine months.
Moul said that, on average, men having robotic surgery left
hospital eight to 12 hours earlier, but that a small percentage
did end up staying in the hospital a few days.
Asked to respond to the study, Intuitive Surgical, which
makes the Da Vinci robotic surgery system, told Reuters Health
that it did not comment on individual clinical trials.
Moul noted that surgeons do have an incentive to push men
toward the new technology in order to hone their skills.
Increasingly, though, experts are saying that men should put
more stock in their surgeon's experience than on the type of
surgery, and Moul agreed.
"Ask your surgeon the tough questions," such as how many
procedures they've done, he said.
