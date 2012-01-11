Jan 11 People who suffer from psoriasis
may want to pay extra attention to heart risks, since they may
be at a greater risk for blocked arteries than those who don't
have the skin disease -- although the risk increase is not that
high, according to a U.S. study.
And the longer patients have psoriasis, the higher their
risks are, said researchers, whose findings were published in
the American Journal of Cardiology.
"One of the things that we've come to understand is that
psoriasis is not a disease that's just limited to the skin,"
said April Armstrong of the University of California, Davis, who
worked on the study.
Armstrong and her colleagues used records of patients who
had undergone a heart scan called coronary angiography to
compare the results of patients with and without psoriasis.
Psoriasis patients have patches of thick, red and scaly
skin, which are thought to be caused by the immune system
mistakenly attacking the body's own cells.
Among the nearly 9,500 patients included in the analysis,
just over 200 were diagnosed with psoriasis. Compared to the
other patients who underwent the heart screening, they were more
likely to have a history of high cholesterol and to be heavier.
Overall, 84 percent of patients with psoriasis had narrowing
of the arteries that supply blood to the heart -- a condition
called coronary artery disease -- compared to 75 percent of
patients without the skin condition.
The researchers also found that the longer patients had
psoriasis, the greater this risks were.
"Our advice to patients with psoriasis is to make sure they
get screened for their modifiable cardiovascular risk factors,"
said Joel Gelfand, a professor of dermatology at the University
of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia.
These modifiable risk factors include smoking, blood
pressure, cholesterol, glucose levels and body mass index (BMI),
a measure of weight relative to height, added Gelfand, who was
not involved with the study.
Armstrong said that while the study did not prove that the
condition causes heart disease, the skin rash may be a sign that
there is inflammation inside the body, too.
The findings fit with past studies that showed a connection
between heart disease and inflammatory diseases such as
rheumatoid arthritis, said Richard Krasuski, director of Adult
Congenital Heart Disease Services at the Cleveland Clinic, who
was not involved with the study.
"Certainly what they come up with makes biological sense,"
he added, although he cautioned that the rise in risk wasn't
overwhelming and the findings were based on patients from only
one medical center.
SOURCE: bit.ly/yZsZcO
(Reporting from New York by Andrew Seaman at Reuters health;
editing by Elaine Lies)