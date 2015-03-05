LONDON, March 5 British scientists are turning
to crowdfunding to complete the first scientific study ever to
image the brain of someone "tripping" on the psychedelic drug
LSD.
The study, part of a psychedelic research project the
scientists say could revolutionise understanding of the human
brain, is led by neuroscientists at Imperial College London who
now need around 25,000 pounds ($38,000) to finish their work.
When they do, the research will produce the world's first
images of the human brain on LSD and will begin to reveal the
way the drug can work to heal many debilitating illnesses such
as alcohol addiction, depression and anxiety, the scientists
told a briefing in London.
"Despite the incredible potential of this drug to further
out understanding of the brain, political stigma has silenced
research," said David Nutt, a psychiatrist and professor of
psychopharmacology at Imperial College London.
He accused funders and governments of "playing politics with
promising science that has so much potential for good".
LSD is one of the most potent known psychoactive drugs and
was used in the 1950s and 1960s as an aid to psychotherapy for
various psychiatric illnesses. It appears to break down
psychological defences and help patients open up during therapy.
But it was later banned, and under the 1971 United Nations
Convention on Psychotropic Substances is now illegal almost
everywhere, including in the United States, Australia, New
Zealand and most of Europe. This status make it extremely
difficult for scientists to research its effects in humans.
People who use psychedelic drugs often describe experiencing
"expanded consciousness", vivid imagination and dream-like
states.
Nutt and other researchers have previously conducted studies
with psilocybin, the psychedelic ingredient in magic mushrooms,
and found it suppresses activity in certain "hub" areas of the
brain that normally play a constraining role.
This latest study involves giving 20 volunteers a small dose
of LSD and using the latest imaging technology to capture its
effect on the brain. Nutt's team said they expected to find that
LSD's effects were similar to those of psilocybin, but more
profound and longer-lasting.
The LSD study has been funded so far with 100,000 pounds
from the Beckley Foundation, a UK-based think tank dedicated to
researching potential medical benefits of psychoactive
substances.
The crowdfunding campaign is hosted by the science funding
platform Walacea.com and will run for 45 days from March 5.
($1 = 0.6522 pounds)
