By Joseph D'Urso
LONDON, April 17 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Investment
in dog vaccination is the single most effective way of tackling
canine rabies, but the lack of a concerted effort to wipe it out
means that around 59,000 people every year, or 160 people each
day, still die from the pernicious disease.
Countries that have invested most in dog vaccination are the
ones where human deaths from the disease have been virtually
eliminated, researchers said on Friday.
The virus, almost always transmitted by bites from rabid
dogs, is almost 100 percent fatal but is one of the few diseases
in which a person can be protected by a vaccine after being
exposed.
Eliminating the disease would require a programme of mass
dog vaccinations as well as improving access to human vaccines,
said the Global Alliance for Rabies Control which ran the study,
the first to examine the impact of rabies across all countries.
"No one should die of rabies," said Professor Louis Nel,
executive director of the alliance.
The greatest risk of canine rabies is overwhelmingly in the
poorest countries, the study showed. While India has the highest
number of fatalities, the death rate is highest in sub-Saharan
Africa, where for many the vaccine is prohibitively expensive.
Researchers said global investment in dog vaccination was
"inadequate".
Annual economic losses due to the disease are around $8.6
billion, the study said, mostly because of early deaths, but
also due to lost income and money spent on vaccines.
"An understanding of the actual burden helps us determine
and advocate for the resources needed," said Professor Nel.
The research was led by Dr Katie Hampson of the University
of Glasgow, who said the amount of data was "far greater than
ever analysed before".
(Reporting By Joseph D'Urso; Editing by Ros Russell)