Jan 10 College students who watch reality
television beauty shows are at least twice as likely as
non-viewers to use tanning lamps or tan outdoors for hours at a
time, according to a U.S. study.
The findings, which appeared in the Journal of the American
Academy of Dermatology, doesn't prove that simply watching shows
such as America's Next Top Model and Toddlers & Tiaras drives
people to the tanning booths, researchers said.
But it does suggest the shows aren't promoting the
healthiest views on tanning, which has been linked to a higher
risk of skin cancer - especially among young people.
"TV shows might not realize the message they're (promoting)
by having all of these attractive, tanned people," said study
co-author Joshua Fogel, a health policy researcher at Brooklyn
College, part of the City University of New York system.
For both skin specialists and primary care doctors, he
added, "it's worth asking their younger patients if they do use
tanning lamps and outdoor tanning ... especially those that
watch reality TV shows."
The findings were based on surveys of 576 college students
who were in their early 20s, on average. About 61 percent of
them watched reality TV beauty shows.
Watching reality TV was tied to both indoor and outdoor
tanning. Among people who watched the beauty shows, 13 percent
had used tanning lamps in the last year and 43 percent had
tanned outdoors for more than two hours at a time.
In comparison, fewer than four percent of non-watchers used
tanning lamps and 29 percent tanned outdoors.
Not surprisingly, women were ten times more likely to use
tanning lamps than men.
The researchers didn't ask survey participants exactly what
shows they watched, so they couldn't tie specific programs to
tanning.
"It's very clear that people who are watching (these shows)
view this as something positive to do," Fogel told Reuters
Health, adding that it's possible the programs may directly
encourage viewers to tan because they imply tanned people are
cooler and more attractive.
"The alternative possibility is the people who are tanned in
the first place like watching these shows," he added, perhaps
because the characters look more like them.
Another study, in The Journal of Pediatrics, found that
reality TV viewing was tied to better self esteem among
adolescent girls. But the girls who watched the shows also
focused more on their appearance.
A representative from TLC-Discovery Communications, which
airs Toddlers & Tiaras, said the network had no comment on
Fogel's findings.
Dermatologist Elizabeth Tanzi, who wasn't involved in the
study, said the results were consistent with what doctors in the
field know about the media's influence.
"The images on TV of celebrities, they really do send
powerful messages to the masses," said Tanzi, from Johns Hopkins
Hospital in Baltimore and the Washington Institute of
Dermatologic Laser Surgery.
"And if they are going to the tanning salons and giving the
impression that to be beautiful you have to be tan, and that's
the ideal, that message is a very powerful one that's going to
our young people."
(Reporting from New York by Genevra Pittman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)