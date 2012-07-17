July 17 Many people in the United States think
it is okay to retrieve sperm or eggs from a dead or dying spouse
in order to have children in the future, but only if there is
written consent, according to a survey.
That poll of more than 1,000 U.S. adults appeared in the
journal Fertility & Sterility and asked people about their views
on "posthumous reproduction."
Most often, the process involves egg, sperm or embryos that
were frozen by a person before undergoing medical treatment that
could cause infertility, usually chemotherapy or radiation for
cancer. If that person dies, their surviving partner may use the
eggs or sperm to have a child through assisted reproduction.
In those cases, couples would have typically planned for,
and documented, what should be done with the sperm or eggs if
the ill partner died. But in recent years, it's become possible
to do "emergency" retrieval of sperm or eggs when somebody
suddenly dies or becomes terminally ill.
The typical situation involves a young couple who planned on
having children but never thought about what to do if one of
them died unexpectedly, said Sara Barton of Brigham and Women's
Hospital in Boston, who led the study.
"In those cases, there is virtually never any written
directive," she said.
Emergency requests to harvest sperm or eggs are not common.
At Brigham and Women's fertility center, doctors have had one or
two such requests per year in the past few years, Barton said.
But doctors do not have clear guidance on how to handle
emergency requests.
Barton and her colleagues tried to gauge people's attitudes
in an online survey of 1,049 people, aged 18 to 75.
After reading a short explanation of "posthumous
reproduction," close to half of the respondents said they
thought a person should be able to request that sperm or eggs be
taken from their dead or dying partner.
About one-fifth said they didn't know while the rest were
opposed.
Most people felt it should only be done if there was written
consent from the deceased. Of people who supported posthumous
reproduction, 70 percent said written consent should be
mandatory - which would in reality mean that most emergency
requests could not be filled, Barton said.
"I think our findings put into question doing the
(emergency) retrieval at all," she added.
The study also asked people what they would want for
themselves.
Half of the respondents said they would not want sperm or
eggs taken from them if they died, including 41 percent of
respondents who were still in their reproductive years.
At present, the American Society for Reproductive Medicine
has no specific guidelines on emergency requests for sperm or
egg retrieval, but the European Society for Human Reproduction
and Embryology does.
It says that written consent is a must, and there should be
a minimum one-year waiting period before the frozen eggs or
sperm are actually used.
