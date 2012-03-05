March 5 Patients who have robot-assisted
surgeries on their kidneys or prostate have shorter hospital
stays and a lower risk of having a blood transfusion or dying --
but the bill is significantly higher, a study found.
The analysis, which appeared in the Journal of Urology,
compared increasingly common robotic surgery with two other
techniques for the same surgery and found that direct costs can
be up to several thousand dollars higher for the robotic type.
Touted as less invasive and more efficient, robotic
surgeries typically use a laparoscopic or "keyhold surgery"
approach, in which tools and a tiny video camera are inserted
into the body through one or two small incisions.
Robotic surgery replaces a surgeon's hands with
ultra-precise tools at the ends of mechanical arms, all operated
by the surgeon from a console.
"I think the take home message is that robotic (surgery),
looking at our study, had certain beneficial outcomes compared
to open and laparoscopic procedures," said study leader Jim Hu
at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.
Hu and his team analyzed surgery data from a national
government database to see if the costlier robotic surgeries
were cost effective with extra benefits over older techniques.
During the last three months of 2008 -- the most recent data
available that allowed a comparison among robotic, open and
laparoscopic surgeries -- more than half of all prostate
removals involved robot-assisted surgery.
About three percent of prostate patients had standard
laparoscopic surgery and 44 percent had open surgery. Open and
laparoscopic surgeries were still more common than robotic
surgeries for kidney repairs and removals.
Among patients who had their prostate removed, none died
from laparoscopic or robotic surgery, whereas two out of every
1,000 died after the open procedure.
About five percent of the men who had open surgery needed a
blood transfusion, compared to less than two percent of men who
had robot-assisted surgery. The open-surgery group also stayed
in the hospital about one day longer than the robotic group.
The results were similar for people who had kidneys removed.
The trade-off was the cost, with robotic prostate removal
costing about $10,000 on average, roughly $700 more than
laparoscopic surgery and $1,100 more than open surgery.
For kidney removal, robotic surgery cost $13,900, which was
$2,700 more than laparoscopic and $1,300 more than open surgery.
David Penson, a surgeon at Vanderbilt University Medical
Center who was not part of the study, said more consideration
should have been given to the state of patients afterwards.
Emphasis should be lmited on procedure, he said, as opposed to
surgical skill.
"Years ago, this was thought to be the be-all-end-all
operation, particularly with prostate surgery. We were going to
get patients out of the hospital quicker, have better potency
and incontinence outcomes," he told Reuters Health.
"And the reality of it is that... there are some benefits --
but not as much as we had hoped."
SOURCE: bit.ly/zZIYa1
(Reporting from New York by Kerry Grens at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies and Ron Popeski)