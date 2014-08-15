LONDON Aug 15 English health authorities said
on Friday they are investigating an outbreak of food poisoning
that has affected 156 people in Britain and others in France and
Austria.
Salmonella Enteritidis is a strain of bacteria that causes
gastrointestinal illness and is often associated with poultry or
eggs. Symptoms include diarrhoea, stomach cramps and sometimes
vomiting and fever.
Public Health England (PHE) said that over the past few
months, 55 cases had been seen in the southern county of
Hampshire and 25 in London while, further north, there had been
33 cases in Cheshire and 43 in the West Midlands. In France, 49
people had been affected while an unknown number of cases had
also been reported in Austria.
"In England, the cases occurred as isolated clusters over
several months and have been managed locally, but are now being
reassessed as potentially linked under a national
investigation," PHE said in a statement.
Tests had indicated that the cause of the illness was from a
single source.
"We will continue to monitor the situation and, if there is
any further public health action necessary, then we will ensure
that this takes place," PHE added.
