April 26 Older adults with salty diets may have
an increased risk of suffering a stroke, according to a U.S.
study of more than 2,000 people.
Though it is well known that as people's sodium intake
rises, their blood pressure is likely to increase as well, it is
less clear whether a salty diet may ultimately mean higher risks
of stroke and heart attack down the road.
But researchers whose findings were published in the journal
Stroke said that of the close to 2,700 older, mostly minority
adults they studied, those who got well above the recommended
sodium intake were nearly three times as likely to suffer a
stroke over 10 years as people who met guidelines recommended by
the American Heart Association.
"High sodium intake was prevalent and associated with an
increased risk of stroke independent of vascular risk factors,"
wrote Hannah Gardener, a researcher at the University of Miami
School of Medicine, who led the study.
Unlike blood pressure, which changes quickly, stroke and
heart disease are long-range complications, so studying the
relationship between people's sodium intake and their risk of
heart problems and stroke is more difficult.
The American Heart Association (AHA) suggests that people
limit their sodium intake to no more than 1,500 milligrams a
day. That's a bit more strict than some other recommendations.
The World Health organization, for example, advises a limit of
2,000 milligrams.
But people in the new study, mainly black and Hispanic New
Yorkers, typically consumed well above those recommendations,
averaging 3,031 milligrams of sodium per day.
The results are based on 2,657 adults who were interviewed
about their health and lifestyle, and completed dietary
questionnaires. They were 69-years-old, on average, at the
study's start.
Over the next 10 years, there were 235 strokes in the group.
People who had downed at least 4,000 milligrams of sodium each
day at the outset were almost three times more likely to suffer
a stroke as those who'd kept their daily sodium below 1,500
milligrams.
Among the 558 people whose sodium intake topped 4,000
milligrams a day, there were 66 strokes. That compared with 24
strokes among the 320 people who met the AHA guidelines.
Gardener cautioned that they couldn't definitively draw
conclusions about cause-and-effect, since people who keep their
salt intake in check may be healthier in other ways too.
But she and her colleagues accounted for smoking habits,
exercise, education and other health conditions that can
contribute to strokes, and there was still a strong correlation
between sodium and stroke risk.
Very few people in the United states may be meeting the
sodium consumption goals. It's estimated that the typical U.S.
man gets 4,000 milligrams of sodium a day, while women typically
get 2,800 milligrams - most of it from prepared foods or those
eaten in restaurants.
"Certainly the foods popular with Americans are laden with
sodium," Gardener said, suggesting that people read food labels
carefully and stick to "whole foods" such as fruits, vegetables
and whole grains, as much as possible.
But steps must be taken by the industry and public health
officials as well, such as cutting sodium in prepared and
restaurant food.
SOURCE: bit.ly/Ia5cbe
(Reporting from New York by Amy Norton at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies and Bob Tourtellotte)