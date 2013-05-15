LONDON May 15 Two health workers in Saudi
Arabia have become infected with a potentially fatal new
SARS-like virus after catching it from patients in their care -
the first evidence of such transmission within a hospital, the
World Health Organization said.
The new virus, known as novel coronavirus, or nCoV, is from
the same family of viruses as those that cause common colds and
the one that caused the deadly outbreak of Severe Acute
Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) that emerged in Asia in 2003.
"This is the first time health care workers have been
diagnosed with (novel coronavirus) infection after exposure to
patients," the Geneva-based U.N. health agency said in a disease
outbreak update late on Wednesday.
The health workers are a 45-year-old man, who became ill on
May 2 and is currently in a critical condition, and a
43-year-old woman with a coexisting health condition, who fell
ill on May 8 and is in a stable condition, the WHO said.
France has also reported a likely case of transmission
within a hospital, but this was from one patient to another
patient who shared the same room for two days.
NCoV, like SARS and other similar viruses, can cause
coughing, fever and pneumonia.
Scientists are on the alert for any sign that nCoV is
mutating to become easily transmissible to multiple recipients,
like SARS - a scenario that could trigger a pandemic.
WHO experts visiting Saudi Arabia to consult with the
authorities on the outbreak said on Sunday it seemed likely the
new virus could be passed between humans, but only after
prolonged, close contact.
Initial analysis by scientists at Britain's Health
Protection Agency last year found that nCoV's closest relatives
were most probably bat viruses. Yet further work by a research
team in Germany suggests nCoV may have come through an
intermediary - possibly goats.
The WHO's Wednesday update said that, while some health care
workers in Jordan had previously contracted nCoV, these Saudi
cases were the first clear evidence of the virus passing from
infected patients.
"Health care facilities that provide care for patients with
suspected nCoV infection should take appropriate measures to
decrease the risk of transmission of the virus to other patients
and health care workers," it said.
It also advised health care providers to be "vigilant among
recent travellers returning from areas affected by the virus"
who develop severe acute respiratory infections.
Since nCoV first emerged and was identified in September
2012, the WHO says it has been informed of a total of 40
laboratory-confirmed cases worldwide, including 20 deaths.
Saudi Arabia has had most of the cases - with 30 patients
infected, 15 of them fatally - but nCoV cases have also been
reported in Jordan, Qatar, Britain, Germany and France.
