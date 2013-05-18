LONDON May 18 Saudi Arabia has reported another
case of infection in a concentrated outbreak of a new strain of
a virus that emerged in the Middle East last year and spread
into Europe, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on
Saturday.
In a disease outbreak update issued from its Geneva
headquarters, the WHO said the latest patient is an 81-year-old
woman with multiple medical conditions. She became ill on April
28 and is in a critical but stable condition.
Worldwide, there have now been 41 laboratory-confirmed
infections, including 20 deaths, since the new coronavirus was
identified by scientists in September 2012.
The novel coronavirus, which had been known as by the
acronym nCoV but which some scientific journals now refer to as
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus, or MERS, belongs
to the same family as viruses that cause common colds and the
one that caused a deadly outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory
Syndrome (SARS) in 2003.
MERS cases have so far been reported in Saudi Arabia,
Jordan, Qatar, Britain, Germany and France, but Saudi Arabia has
had the vast majority of cases.
The WHO said that latest patient was in the same clinic in
eastern Saudi Arabia that has seen 22 cases, nine of them fatal,
since April 8.
WHO experts visiting Saudi Arabia to consult with the
authorities on the outbreak have said it seemed likely the new
virus could be passed between humans, but only after prolonged,
close contact.
