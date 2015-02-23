* Middle East Respiratory Syndrome still largely a mystery
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Feb 23 Saudi Arabia has not done enough
to investigate and control a deadly new MERS virus that has
killed hundreds of people there and remains in many ways a
mystery, United Nations health experts said on Monday.
Cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) are surging
again, but Saudi health officials and scientists appear unable
to explain where the infections start and how they spread, the
UN experts said.
The UN group - a international delegation of scientists and
public health experts from World Health Organization (WHO), the
United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and World
Organization for Animal Health - visited Saudi Arabia last week
to investigate a sharp rise in MERS cases.
MERS causes coughing, fever and breathing problems, and can
lead to pneumonia and kidney failure.
"Critical gaps in knowledge remain, and several challenges
... will require further work," it said in a joint statement.
"How and why infections occur in the community is yet to be
understood, and this is critical for stopping the outbreak."
Initial scientific studies have linked MERS to camels, but
disease experts say it is not at all clear how the infection
passes from the animals. Many people infected in the community
and in hospitals report no contact with camels, they note.
"There are so many aspects of the virus that are still
unknown," said Berhe Tekola, director of the FAO's animal
production and health division.
First identified in humans in 2012, MERS is caused by a
coronavirus, from the same family as the one that caused a
deadly outbreak of SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) in
China in 2003. There is no cure or vaccine.
The WHO, which has voiced concern about MERS and its
potential to spread internationally, says 1,026 confirmed cases
- including at least 376 deaths - have been reported since MERS
emerged in 2012. Some 85 percent have been in Saudi Arabia.
Keiji Fukuda, a WHO virus expert who led this mission, said
that despite progress in fighting MERS in hospitals, key
infection prevention and control measures are still breached.
"When health workers are infected at work, this puts other
healthcare workers at risk, but also can be a risk to all other
patients," he said.
"Understanding where the breach in these measures is
occurring and taking the steps needed to fully implement
infection prevention and control measures can put an end to
these ... infections."
