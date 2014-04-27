RIYADH, April 27 Saudi Arabia has confirmed 10
more cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), which
kills around a third of sufferers, and said two more people have
died from the disease.
It follows Egypt's announcement on Saturday that it had
confirmed its first case of MERS in a man who had recently
returned to the country from Riyadh, where he was working.
Saudi Arabia, where MERS was discovered around two years ago
and which remains the country most affected, has now had 323
confirmed cases of MERS, of which 94 have been fatal.
The 127 cases announced since the start of April represent a
65 percent jump in total infections in Saudi Arabia this month.
The new cases included seven in Jeddah, the focal point for
the recent outbreak, two in the capital Riyadh and another in
Mecca, the Health Ministry said in a statement on its website.
The acting health minister, Adel Fakieh, said on Saturday he
had designated three hospitals in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam on
the Gulf coast as specialist centres for MERS treatment.
The three hospitals can accommodate 146 patients in
intensive care, he said in comments carried by local press on
Sunday.
Many Saudis have voiced concerns on social media about
government handling of the outbreak, and last week King Abdullah
sacked the health minister.
In Jeddah, some people are wearing facemasks and avoiding
public gatherings, while pharmacies say sales of hand sanitisers
and other hygiene products are soaring.
