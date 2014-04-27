(Adds 16 new cases and eight deaths confirmed on Sunday,
RIYADH, April 27 Saudi Arabia confirmed 26 more
cases of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS), which has
killed nearly a third of sufferers, and said 10 more people have
died from the disease.
The confirmations follow Egypt's announcement on Saturday
that it had confirmed its first case of MERS in a man who had
recently returned to the country from Riyadh, where he was
working.
Saudi Arabia, where MERS was discovered around two years ago
and which remains the country most affected, has now had 339
confirmed cases of MERS, of which 102 have been fatal.
The 143 cases announced since the start of April represent a
73 percent jump in total infections in Saudi Arabia this month.
The new cases were announced in two statements published on
the Health Ministry website on Saturday and Sunday.
The 10 confirmed on Saturday included seven in Jeddah, the
focal point for the recent outbreak, two in the capital Riyadh
and another in Mecca. Two MERS patients died.
The 16 further cases confirmed on Sunday included two in
Riyadh, eight in Jeddah and another six in the northern city of
Tabuk. Eight MERS sufferers died on Sunday.
The acting health minister, Adel Fakieh, said on Saturday he
had designated three hospitals in Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam on
the Gulf coast as specialist centres for MERS treatment.
The three hospitals can accommodate 146 patients in
intensive care, he said in comments carried by local press on
Sunday.
Many Saudis have voiced concerns on social media about
government handling of the outbreak, and last week King Abdullah
sacked the health minister.
In Jeddah, some people are wearing facemasks and avoiding
public gatherings, while pharmacies say sales of hand sanitisers
and other hygiene products are soaring.
