* New HIV test 10 times more sensitive, cheaper
* Modified test could detect other diseases
LONDON, Oct 28 Scientists have come up with a
test for the virus that causes AIDS that is ten times more
sensitive and a fraction of the cost of existing methods,
offering the promise of better diagnosis and treatment in the
developing world.
The test uses nanotechnology to give a result that can be
seen with the naked eye by turning a sample red or blue,
according to research from scientists at Imperial College in
London published in the journal Nature Nanotechnology.
"Our approach affords for improved sensitivity, does not
require sophisticated instrumentation and it is ten times
cheaper," Molly Stevens, who led the research, told Reuters.
Simple and quick HIV tests that analyse saliva already exist
but they can only pick up the virus when it reaches relatively
high concentrations in the body.
"We would be able to detect infection even in those cases
where previous methods, such as the saliva test, were rendering
a 'false negative' because the viral load was too low to be
detected," she said.
The test could also be reconfigured to detect other
diseases, such as sepsis, Leishmaniasis, Tuberculosis and
malaria, Stevens said.
Testing is not only crucial in picking up the HIV virus
early but also for monitoring the effectiveness of treatments.
"Unfortunately, the existing gold standard detection methods
can be too expensive to be implemented in parts of the world
where resources are scarce," Stevens said.
According to 2010 data from the World Health Organisation,
about 23 million people living with HIV are in Sub-Saharan
Africa out of a worldwide total of 34 million.
The virus is also spreading faster and killing more people
in this part of the world. Sub-Saharan Arica accounted for 1.9
million new cases out of a global total of 2.7 million in the
same year, and 1.2 million out of the 1.8 million deaths.
The new sensor works by testing serum, a clear watery fluid
derived from blood samples, in a disposable container for the
presence of an HIV biomarker called p24.
If p24 is present, even in minute concentrations, it causes
the tiny gold nanoparticles to clump together in an irregular
pattern that turns the solution blue. A negative result
separates them into ball shapes that generate a red colour.
The researchers also used the test to pick up the biomarker
for Prostate Cancer called Prostate Specific Antigen, which was
the target of previous work that Stevens did with collaborators
at University of Vigo in Spain.
That sensor used tiny gold stars laden with antibodies that
latched onto the marker in a sample and produced a silver
coating that could be detected with microscopes.
Stevens and her collaborator on the new test, Roberto de la
Rica, said they plan to approach not-for-profit global health
organisations to help them manufacture and distribute the new
sensor in low income countries.
