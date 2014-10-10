(Corrects metadata without change to the headline or text)
By Brendan Pierson
Oct 10 Extendicare Health Services Inc
has agreed to pay $38 million to the U.S. government and eight
states to settle allegations that it billed Medicare and
Medicaid for substandard nursing care and unnecessary
rehabilitation therapy.
The settlement is the largest paid by a nursing home chain
to the government over failure to provide care, the U.S.
Department of Justice said Friday.
Extendicare, which operates more than 140 facilities in 11
states, denied any wrongdoing. Its parent company, Extendicare
Inc, is Canadian and the U.S. head office is in Milwaukee.
A total of $28 million of the settlement will cover claims
that Extendicare billed Medicare and Medicaid for substandard
services from 2007 to 2013. Another $10 million will cover
claims that the company billed them for unnecessary
rehabilitation therapy through its subsidiary Progressive Step
Corp.
Under the settlement, Extendicare will also have to maintain
an internal audit program company-wide on quality of care,
submit to annual independent reviews and retain an independent
monitor chosen by the Department of Health and Human Services.
The settlement arises from an investigation by the Justice
Department and HHS that revealed problems with care at 33
Extendicare facilities in eight states. The Medicaid programs of
those states - Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio,
Pennsylvania, Washington and Wisconsin - will receive $5.7
million from the settlement.
The investigation found that the facilities employed too few
skilled nurses and that patients suffered injuries from falls,
malnutrition, dehydration and infections, which in some cases
required amputations, Assistant Attorney General Joyce Branda
said at a press conference Friday.
The investigation also revealed that the company provided
medically unnecessary rehabilitation therapy to inflate its
Medicare bills.
"Both of these schemes are forms of elder financial
exploitation and neither will be tolerated by this department,"
Acting Associate Attorney General Stuart Delery said Friday.
The settlement also resolves two whistleblower lawsuits in
Pennsylvania and Ohio. Between them, the whistleblowers will
receive about $2 million of the settlement.
