Feb 10 States with more comprehensive sex
education programs had lower teen birth rates, but the effect
seemed to be due more to political, religious and social
differences in U.S. communities than the sex education itself,
according to a study.
Whether school sexual education programs should include any
guidance other than abstinence has been for years the topic of
political and cultural debate in many parts of the United
States.
"Although the teen birth rates and teen pregnancy rates are
dropping year after year ... we still have disparities between
states, and we have higher teen birth and teen pregnancy rates
when we're compared to other industrialized countries," said
Patricia Cavazos-Rehg, from Washington University in St. Louis,
who worked on the study.
She and her team compared school curricula for 24 states
with the birth rates of girls aged 15 to 17 in those states
between 1997 and 2005.
They found wide variation over the study period, from one
birth in every 100 New Hampshire girls each year to three or
four births for every 100 Arkansas girls.
In general, the more school districts in a particular state
that covered how to use a condom, how to prevent HIV and other
sex education topics, the fewer teen births there were, the
researchers reported in the Archives of Pediatrics & Adolescent
Medicine.
But when they took into account race, poverty and crime
levels in the states, much of the link disappeared, with poorer
states that had more minorities and more crime having less sex
education and more teen births.
When religion and laws on abortion were taken into account,
sex education programs themselves no longer predicted birth
rates.
"The effects of sexuality education were constrained by
state characteristics and do not independently explain the
considerable variations in adolescent birthrates found across
states," wrote Cavazos-Rehg and her colleagues.
"Our findings underscore the strong influence of state
characteristics on adolescent birthrates above and beyond
sexuality education."
Researchers said there are a number of ways to interpret the
findings, although none of them suggest teens can't learn from
sex education.
First, conservative and religious states might teach sex ed
in a less effective way than liberal ones, meaning that more
teens in those states end up pregnant.
"There can be enormous variation between what goes on in one
state and what goes on in another state even if they both
indicate that they discuss how to use a condom or pregnancy
prevention," said Amy Bleakley, who studies teen sexual behavior
and reproductive health at the University of Pennsylvania in
Philadelphia.
Or it could be that teen pregnancy rates are more similar
between states, but in places with liberal abortion laws, more
adolescent girls end their pregnancies early.
Cavazos-Rehg said that abortions may account for some of the
difference in birth rates, but not entirely. Although data on
pregnancy rates are less comprehensive, her research has still
shown much higher teen pregnancy rates in Arkansas and
Mississippi, for example, than in New England.
Experts agreed that sex education programs can be improved
-- both by raising standards on what goes into them, and also by
including not only how to use contraception, but the
consequences of being pregnant and having a baby as well.
