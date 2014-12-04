(Refiles to clarify report's authorship)
By Kate Kelland, Health and Science Correspondent
LONDON Dec 4 Spending $25 per woman per year on
full sexual health services would dramatically reduce mother and
baby deaths and give women the choice of smaller, healthier and
more productive families, a UN-backed report found on Thursday.
The report, written by the Guttmacher Institute and
part-funded by the United Nations Population Fund UNFPA,
described "a staggering lack of basic sexual and reproductive
health services in developing countries" which leaves 225
million women who want to avoid pregnancy without access to
modern contraceptives.
It also found that tens of millions of women do not receive
the basic pregnancy and delivery care needed to protect their
own and their babies' health.
Babatunde Osotimehin, UNFPA'S executive director, urged all
governments to put women's right to choose how many children to
have and when at the heart of national health services.
"We know what to do and we know how to do it," he told a
briefing in London. "These investments save lives, empower women
and girls, strengthen health systems and have a profound and
lasting impact on development."
Analysing data from Africa, Asia, and Latin America and the
Caribbean, the report said it would cost on average $25 per
woman aged between 15 and 49 -- roughly double the current level
of spending -- to provide essential sexual health services to
all women in developing countries each year.
These include contraception advice and services, pregnancy
and newborn care, HIV care including medicines to help prevent
mother-to-child transmission of the virus, and treatments for
four other sexually transmitted infections.
Providing these to all women who need them in developing
countries would have a dramatic impact, it said -- cutting
unintended pregnancies by 70 percent, unsafe abortions by 74
percent, dramatically reducing maternal and newborn deaths and
virtually eliminating mother-to-baby HIV transmission.
"This is an affordable goal that will have a dramatic
impact," said Ann Starrs, CEO of the Guttmacher Institute.
While the report was loaded with numbers, she said it was
critical "to keep in mind the people behind the statistics".
"That includes adolescent girls, married or not, who know
that pregnancy right now will mean the end of their schooling
and, very likely, the end of their dreams for a better life.
"And women who have already four, five or six children and
know that they cannot afford to bear and raise another one."
(Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)