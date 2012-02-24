Feb 24 Bottom warmers in cars may ease
frigid winter commutes, but dermatologists warn that extended
exposure to seat heaters can lead to a skin condition called
"toasted skin syndrome."
Two reports in the Archives of Dermatology describe rashes
on legs that erupt by pressing against warmed-up seats for
prolonged periods of time.
Toasted skin syndrome might be ugly, but it's not serious.
"Turn down the setting," Brian Adams, a dermatologist at the
University of Cincinnati College of Medicine in Ohio, told
Reuters Health. "Avoid prolonged, tight juxtapositioning of
their lower legs on the hottest setting of the heated seats."
Toasted skin syndrome, known as erythema ab igne or EAI, is
caused by exposure to heat, although it is not a burn.
There have been few cases of people being scorched by car
seats that malfunctioned, but that was not the situation with
the patients in these reports.
In one case seen by Adams, a 67-year-old woman developed a
web of red lines traversing the back of her legs, which he
described as "rusty brown reticulated patches."
The pattern of markings, he determined, matched parts of her
legs that touched her car seat. Pictures showed that her left
leg that remained pressed against the seat, for instance, had
more discoloration than the right leg she used to operate the
pedals.
During the winter, the woman had her car seat heater turned
on during 130 trips lasting 45 minutes each and another 10 trips
lasting two hours each.
"Sometimes people don't initially make the connection
between the rash and the exposure, but based on the pattern you
can figure out that it's probably from heat," said Jennifer
Stein, a professor of dermatology at New York University Langone
Medical Center, who was not involved in the studies.
In another case, a 40-year-old woman, who drove an hour a
day for four months using a seat heater, also showed up at the
doctor's office with similar markings on her thighs.
The treatment?
Simply avoid contact with the heat source. Eventually
toasted skin will fade, but the discoloration could last for
months.
But one problem with toasted skin is that, because it can
mimic other conditions, the syndrome can lead to unneeded
testing for other problems if not diagnosed correctly.
Stein said toasted skin also is interesting because it
reflects changes in technology over time. In fact, people used
to get rashes from sitting close to fires.
In recent years, she's seen cases arising from people using
space heaters under desks or having laptop PCs on their laps.
SOURCE: bit.ly/xfKdIn and bit.ly/xlmpRv
(Reporting from New York by Kerry Grens at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies and Bob Tourtellotte)