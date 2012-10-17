Oct 17 Maybe parents should let their children
sleep in a little more - it may help improve their behavior and
make them less restless in school, according to a Canadian
study.
On the flip side, few parents are likely to be surprised to
know that cutting back on children's sleep time seems to make
them more likely to cry, lose their temper and become
frustrated, according to the researchers, who published their
findings in Pediatrics.
"You can think about it from a lot of different angles,"
said Reut Gruber, of Montreal's McGill University and Douglas
Research Center, who led the study. "What we are showing here is
that it can go both ways in terms of behavior and academic
performance."
While Gruber's team is not the first to link sleep and
behavior, few studies have looked at whether more sleep actually
leads to better behavior in school children.
For the study, they recruited 33 children between seven and
11 years old to be followed over two weeks.
For the first week, the researchers monitored how long the
children slept - about 9.3 hours, which is short of the 10 hours
suggested by the U.S. National Institutes of Health.
The children were split into two groups for the second week.
One group's parents were told to add an hour to their kids'
usual time asleep, while the other group was told to cut their
sleep time by an hour.
Half of the children did lose an hour of sleep each night,
but the other group was only able to add about 30 minutes.
Still, that seemed long enough for teachers to notice an
improvement in the kids' behavior.
After the first week of monitoring, the teachers answered
questions that rated the children's emotions, moodiness and
restlessless at school on a scale from zero to 100, with higher
scores indicating worse behavior and scores above 60 indicating
a behavioral problem.
The baseline score for both groups before the sleep
manipulation began was about 50, but after a week of the
experimental sleep changes teachers, who did not know which
group any of the children were in, rated the kids again.
The children who got the extra 30 minutes of sleep during
the second week scored, on average, about 47, meaning their
behavior had improved. But the children who lost an hour of
sleep each night were scored about 54.
Gruber said that while the study only included 33 kids, it
was still able to show that more sleep leads to better behavior.
But the parents' reporting of sleepiness and behavior may have
been influenced because of course they had to know how much more
sleep their children were getting.
But she said it could be hard to add extra sleep in the
evening, given how busy children's lives have become, and that
perhaps adding just a little more in both morning and evening
would help.
SOURCE: bit.ly/RwOI3p
(Reporting from New York by Andrew Seaman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies)