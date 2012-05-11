May 11 More than half of the children who took
part in a study on exposure to cigarette smoke tested positive
for such exposure, despite only a handful of their parents
admitting to lighting up, according to a U.S. study.
Parents may think their children are exposed only if they're
around someone actively smoking a cigarette, or are unaware of
where else their children may be breathing in smoke - but a
blood test may help identify and reduce smoke exposure, said
researchers at the University of California, San Francisco.
Secondhand smoke exposure in children has been tied to
sudden infant death syndrome, respiratory problems, ear
infections and asthma.
"What the test does is allow the doctor, in consultation
with the parent, to figure out the source of exposure and then
to eliminate it," said Jonathan Winickoff, an associate
professor of pediatrics at Massachusetts General Hospital for
Children in Boston.
Winickoff, who co-wrote an editorial accompanying the study
in the Archives of Pediatrics & Adolescent Medicine, told
Reuters Health the test can also identify if a child is being
exposed to smoke without the parent realizing it, such as by
living in an apartment building where smoking is allowed.
The researchers tested 496 blood samples left over from
children, most aged one to four, to determine how many of them
were exposed to secondhand smoke. The blood samples were
initially taken at San Francisco General Hospital to test for
lead exposure between November 2009 and March 2010.
The researchers tested the blood for cotinine, a chemical
produced by the body after it is exposed to nicotine.
Overall, 55 percent of the blood samples had a measurable
amount of cotinine, which meant those children had been exposed
to smoke within the previous three to four days.
Only 13 percent of parents, however, admitted that their
child had been exposed to secondhand smoke.
"I think parents do not understand the various sources of
potential exposure," said Neal Benowitz, one of the study's
co-authors.
The researchers reported that some parents may also believe
a child has to be around someone who is smoking to be exposed -
but that is not the case.
For example, children still get the effects of secondhand
smoke if they spend time in a room where someone recently
smoked.
Benowitz and his colleagues said testing children for
cotinine could ultimately prevent diseases brought on by
secondhand smoke exposure by helping detect the source.
"Once you know there is exposure then you can talk to the
parent," he added.
Testing for cotinine is currently not readily available to
the general public, but Winickoff said the best approach would
be to integrate cotinine testing with routine testing for lead.
SOURCES: bit.ly/Lp5o7t and bit.ly/J0hRSg
(Reporting from New York by Andrew Seaman at Reuters Health;
editing by Elaine Lies and Bob Tourtellotte)