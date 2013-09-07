* Study finds both electronic cigarettes and patches can
help
* Some fear e-cigarettes are slippery slope to smoking
* Tobacco kills at least 6 million people a year
By Kate Kelland
LONDON, Sept 8 Smokers who switch to electronic
cigarettes to try to kick their habit are at least as likely to
succeed in quitting or cutting down as users of nicotine
patches, according to research published on Sunday.
In a first-of-its-kind study, researchers compared
electronic, or e-cigarettes, with the more standard nicotine
replacement therapy patches.
They found levels of success were comparable, with
e-cigarettes - whose effects are a subject of intense debate
among health experts - more likely to help smokers who fail to
quit cut the amount of tobacco they use.
Some experts fear e-cigarettes may be a "gateway" to
nicotine addiction and tobacco smoking, while others view them
as the most useful method yet of cutting back and helping
would-be quitters.
While the argument rumbles on, smoking continues to kill
half of all those who indulge in it.
Tobacco is responsible for 6 million deaths a year and the
World Health Organisation estimate that number could rise beyond
8 million by 2030.
As well as causing lung cancer and other chronic respiratory
conditions, smoking is also a major contributor to
cardiovascular diseases, the world's number-one killer.
'USEFUL WEAPON'
The study, published in The Lancet medical journal and
presented at a conference in Spain, was the first to assess
whether e-cigarettes are more or less effective than nicotine
patches - already recognised as useful in helping people quit.
"While our results don't show any clear-cut differences...
in terms of quit success after six months, it certainly seems
that e-cigarettes were more effective in helping smokers who
didn't quit to cut down," said Chris Bullen of New Zealand's
University of Auckland, who led the study.
"It's also interesting that the people who took part in our
study seemed to be much more enthusiastic about e-cigarettes
than patches, as evidenced by the far greater proportion of
people... who said they'd recommend them to family or friends."
Bullen's research team recruited 657 smokers who wanted to
quit smoking and divided them into three groups.
They gave 292 of them 13 weeks' supply of commercially
available e-cigarettes, each of which contained around 16mg of
nicotine. The same number of participants got 13 weeks of
nicotine patches, and the remaining 73 got placebo e-cigarettes
containing no nicotine.
At the end of the six-month study, 5.7 percent of
participants had managed to completely stop smoking for that
period.
Bullen said that while the proportion of participants who
quit was highest in the e-cigarettes group - at 7.3 percent
compared to 5.8 percent on nicotine patches and 4.1 percent on
placebo - the differences were not statistically significant, so
the results were that the two products were comparable.
The study also found that among those who had not managed to
quit, cigarette consumption was markedly more reduced in the
nicotine e-cigarettes group, compared to both other groups.
Some 57 percent of people using e-cigarettes had cut their
daily number of cigarettes smoked by at least half after six
months, compared to just over 40 percent of the patches group.
Ann McNeill, a professor of tobacco addiction at the
Institute of Psychiatry at King's College London, said the
findings should persuade health experts to embrace e-cigarettes
as a useful weapon in the battle against smoking.
"Electronic cigarettes are the most exciting new development
in tobacco control over the last few decades as we have
witnessed a rapid uptake of these much less harmful products by
smokers," she said in an emailed comment.
"The popularity of e-cigarettes suggests that we now have a
product that can compete with cigarettes, thus heralding the
first real possibility that cigarette smoking could be phased
out."
(Editing by John Stonestreet)